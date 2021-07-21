CLARENDON — East Clarendon Road was closed for several hours on Wednesday after a crash that also knocked out power to the area.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said his department was dispatched to East Clarendon Road near Route 103 at around 11:45 a.m. A vehicle with one occupant had hit a utility pole. According to Jakubowski, they were ejected from the vehicle and appeared to have suffered serious injuries.
He said the pole had snapped in half and the request was made to Green Mountain Power to cut electricity to the area, as the crash victim was near the wires.
Sgt. Andrew Cross, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said the investigation into the incident remains active and he didn’t have much information to share. He said the driver of the four-door sedan that crashed was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance, but he didn’t know their condition.
The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined. Cross said it looked like the driver was heading north on East Clarendon Road having come off Route 103 when they went off the shoulder, overcorrected, and hit a utility pole. Beside the vehicle and the pole, nothing else was damaged.
Cross said the road was closed until about 4 p.m.
