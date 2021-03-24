ORWELL — A New York man was seriously injured Tuesday when his vehicle crossed the center line of Route 22A and crashed into a tractor-trailer.
State Police said the crash happened at 9:25 a.m. near 635 Route 22A. Keith Porter, 42, of Plattsburg, New York, was driving the 2007 Ford Mustang that crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with a 1998 International tractor trailer driven by Jeffrey Leavitt, 46, of Willsboro, New York. Porter was removed from the vehicle and taken by helicopter to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries. Leavitt suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Porter Medical Center.
Route 22A was closed for 2½ hours.
State Police, Addison County Sheriff’s Department, Middlebury Ambulance, Orwell Fire Department, Orwell First Response, Shoreham Fire Department, the Agency of Transportation and Life Net Air all responded to the incident. The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 802-388-4919.
