BENSON — While efforts are underway to fix the issues, Route 22A continues to see a high number of crashes.
Vermont State Police (VSP) said Friday the road was closed near 333 Route 22A for several hours because of a crash involving utility wires. Police didn’t have much information on that crash at press time.
On Tuesday, VSP released information about an incident that occurred the day before, shortly after 10 p.m., in which a 2013 GMC Sierra 500 driven by Derek Ray Horn, 33, of Hillsdale, Michigan, was traveling north on Route 22A towing a camper when he went off the road in an effort to avoid hitting a deer. He was towed back onto the road and able to drive away.
On July 27, according to VSP, Clint Donovan, 49, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 22A near Coates Hill Road when he drove off the road, overcorrected and went off the other side and hit a tree. It then rolled into its side. Donovan was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with injuries.
On July 19, VSP said that a tractor-trailer driven by Timothy Glenn, 47, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, went off Route 22A, near Coates Hill Road, hitting several trees before coming to a stop. No injuries were imported.
July 10 also saw a tractor-trailer crash. State Police said at 8:45 a.m. troopers responded to a crash near Coates Hill Road in which Hussein Bundid, 33, of Burlington, was driving a tractor-trailer south on Route 22A when his front passenger side tire got caught in the soft dirt off the road’s shoulder. Bundid wasn’t able to correct and went completely off the road, the truck tipping into its passenger side. He wasn’t reported as having been injured.
“Obviously, we hear the anecdotes, but there is hard data to support a higher crash location,” said Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, on Friday. “I am not certain if this has been mapped as a chronic high-crash location in the state of Vermont, but I know, relative to the volumes in that specific area, it certainly seems high.”
Neary said according to Agency of Transportation data, on Route 22A between the towns of Benson and West Haven there have been 22 crashes between Aug. 5, 2021, and Friday. Of those, five had injuries reported and two involved fatalities.
One of those fatalities was a Fair Haven Union High School student, who died in October.
Neary said it was after that fatality that the Rutland Regional Transportation Advisory Committee coordinated a joint meeting with its Addison County counterpart, the Agency of Transportation, and the public to talk about Route 22A and the safety concerns there.
“At that time, the state responded favorably and prioritized a repaving of 22A from Fair Haven to Orwell,” said Neary. “And that was to remove the wheel-rutting that was causing some of the potential accidents, however, there have been a series of accidents on that road still.”
Locals said it’s also difficult to communicate in that area, either by cellphone or radio. Neary said those issues, along with a lack of speed-limit enforcement, have also been raised. “I have heard from many people that the volume of truck traffic on 22A presents an additional challenge because of the narrow shoulders and high speeds,” he said. “That has been another concern.”
The situation highlights a larger, regional problem, that being the strain a high number of crashes puts on local emergency responders, said Neary.
VSP noted in its crash reports that Benson Fire Department, among others, were often at these scenes providing assistance and traffic control.
According to the Agency of Transportation, work on Route 22A between Fair Haven and Orwell was slated to begin in June and run through the fall. Peckham Road Corp. was awarded a contract for the project in April. The estimated cost is $5.2 million.
