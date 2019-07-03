POULTNEY — If past years have been any indication, this Saturday’s boat parade promises a display of patriotism and creativity.
At 1 p.m., the seventh annual Boat Parade will get underway at Lake St. Catherine. It’s put on by the Lake St. Catherine Association, said Jerremy Jones, an association member for the past three years.
On average, about 15 boats register each year to be in the parade, which lasts about an hour and a half.
“People have done some really creative things with their boats,” he said. “One year they decorated their boat as a volcano and had steam coming out of the top. It’s pretty neat. People are really creative.”
All types of boats are welcome, he said. Past years have seen people on jet skis, water jet packs and other types of craft.
“Last year, one of the participants dressed up as vikings, they had oars on the side of the boat. We had a couple of kids do a cool one last year, their dad put a pallet on top of their little boat, they dressed him up as a Jedi from Star Wars, their sign said ‘May the Fourth be with you,’ so that was kinda cute to get the kids involved.”
Prizes, donated by area businesses, are given out to boats that win in four categories: Most original, most patriotic, funniest and best overall.
“Then there’s the patriotic ones that are really great, with the flags and the red, white and blue,” Jones said.
The best seats for viewing the parade are those that are sea-worthy.
“Your best bet is to try to launch a boat, if you don’t have a camp on the lake, and go to the middle of the lake,” said Jones.
People can also watch from the Lake St. Catherine State Park, he said.
Information on the park can be found at https://vtstateparks.com/catherine.html. According to the website, it’s at 3034 Route 30 in Poultney.
Those who stick around until dark should be able to see a fireworks display put on by lakeside resident Rick Roberts. Jones said the show isn’t part of the lake association’s efforts, and Roberts does this every year, paying for it himself.
“You can see them from pretty much anywhere on the lake,” Jones said.
To register a boat in the parade, Jones said to contact Kemi Mcshane at 342-8065, or via email, k.mcshane56@gmail.com. Boats in the parade should gather in the Forest House Bay at 1 p.m.
Jones said the lake association doesn’t use this event as a fundraiser, but it does hope the parade results in some promotion.
He said the association works to keep the lake clean and healthy by testing the water and making efforts to control the spread of invasive species.
