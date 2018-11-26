The College of St. Joseph is participating in “Giving Tuesday” with its Provider Program’s annual Share the Warmth winter clothing drive.
According to a release from the college, students there are looking to gather new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots for all sizes and ages. Clothing items collected will be distributed by NewStory Center and the Homeless Prevention Center.
Collecting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. at College of St. Joseph’s Tuttle Hall. CSJ is at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.
The Provider Program is a “service learning model” combining academics and community service. More information on the clothing drive can be found on the college’s website, csj.edu.
