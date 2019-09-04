While some independent southern Vermont colleges have closed down, apparently for good, efforts are being made to keep College of St. Joseph alive in some form, which may be assisted by a federal government program intended to spur capital investments.
Robert Zulkoski, chairman and managing partner of Vermont Works, said the federal legislation that created “Opportunity Zones” was “specifically designed to bring capital to places like Rutland.”
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, on its website, said Opportunity Zones, “a new tax incentive aimed at increasing private investment in low-income census tracts,” were created as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
“Investors in these zones will receive preferential tax treatment when they invest in a newly created ‘Opportunity Fund,’” according to the website.
Like other states, Vermont was allowed to create 25 Opportunity Zones, but Zulkoski believes the Rutland zone and the CSJ campus is “particularly actionable.”
Zulkoski said other zones were not necessarily established based on their possibility. For instance, some Burlington zones exists includes a “densely settle residential area.” Developing in those zones would require acquiring and demolishing those homes.
“What I’m excited about in terms of the Opportunity Zone in Rutland that CSJ sits within is that we can use the campus facilities of the College of St. Joe’s to concentrate place, space and services geared toward what the intent of the Opportunity Zone was which was to encourage and help fund entrepreneurship and the development of new companies that create new living wage jobs,” he said.
Because the New England Commission for Higher Education raised questions about CSJ’s financial stability, CSJ officials decided to close the school as a degree-granting institution after the end of the 2018-19 academic year.
However, Jennifer Scott, CSJ president, said she would like to bring the school back as a college in time and in the immediate future, pursue the creation of a “center for innovation and excellence.”
A feasibility study is in the works, with a completion date expected by the beginning of October, and funded by partners like the state of Vermont, the city of Rutland, local businesses and investors and Vermont Works and Vermont Innovation Commons.
At a public meeting in August, Scott, Zulkoski and others involved in the effort explained not only some aspects of their vision for the campus’ future use but why Rutland was unusually well-suited to take advantage of the Opportunity Zones.
On Tuesday, Zulkoski said the use of an idle college campus was another advantage for the proposed project.
“We can concentrate those services within a facility that was originally developed to be education facilities to help incubate and accelerate entrepreneurs and young companies, to shelter those companies and help them grow within the bounds of the campus and making the delivery of those services and that capital more efficient. Once those companies achieve a certain viability and scale, they can move to other locations within Rutland off the campus of CSJ in a ‘seed and grow’ economic development model,” he said.
One of the requirements for young companies that access capital through the Opportunity Zone program is that the company stay within the zone for as much as 10 years to get the full benefit.
“We see the campus of CSJ as a little bit like a gardening nursery where we are going to grow lots of seeds and grow lots of plants and trees and then we’re going to be able to plant them elsewhere around Rutland as they grow to their full capability. That is unique about the Rutland Opportunity Zone. If you look at the other 24 across the state, nowhere do you have the ability to utilize the benefits of the zone for such broad impact across the entire community,” he said.
Zulkoski said he believed Vermont wealth management firms and registered investment advisers have clients with capital gains that can be unlocked under the Opportunity Zone and those clients often want to make their investments locally.
“I’m not trying to make this sound easier than it’s going to be. We’re doing something big. We’re doing something exciting. We’re doing something that’s complex. But we believe that the alchemy exists of not only the precedent and the legislation but also the capital availability,” he said.
