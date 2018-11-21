For $5 you can cut your own Christmas tree from National Forest Land.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, Christmas tree removal permits are available now.
This year, fourth graders through the “Every Kid in a Park Initiative” can get a free tree voucher if they visit www.everykidinapark.gov. From the site they print out a voucher and can redeem it for a EKIP Pass and tree removal permit at the U.S. Forest Service offices in Rutland, Manchester or Rochester.
Once someone has a removal permit, they can cut a Christmas tree from National Forest land provided they attach the permit to the tree before taking it from the area, and that the tree is under 20 feet tall, that the stump left over is less than six inches high. It’s up to the permit holder to determine if they’re cutting on National Forest land or not. Trees can’t be cut from active timber sales, wilderness areas, campgrounds, picnic areas, or within 25 feet of a Forest Service, town or state road. Only one tree per permit and the permits aren’t refundable.
