PROCTOR — From Brooklyn to Europe to honor his country: Jess E. Moger, bravely fought as a member of the “A” Troop, 28th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Group in World War II, and charted every stretch of his journey.
And June Tess Wilson, co-owner of the Proctor Marble Company and daughter of Moger’s best friend MT SGT USMC WWII Robert T. Hagan, kept his notes, articles, passports and pictures carefully preserved in a binder in her home.
“Jesse was like an uncle to me,” Wilson said.
“It’s like a living diary,” added her husband, Brent Wilson.
Born in 1918, Moger’s dream began in Brooklyn, where he loved flying as a child, and even convinced the pilot of a Stearman biplane to fly him and his friend around the statue of liberty at night.
After enlisting on March 21, 1941, he took an air cadet test at a local college in Philadelphia on June 10, 1942, where he passed with a score of 93, but he failed the visual test due to “visual acuity,” so he went on to become a radio operator, and was transferred into the 6th Cavalry in the mechanical education group.
“We went all the way to Berlin,” Moger wrote.
It was during Moger’s stop in Alexandria, Virginia, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and after bribing the mail man to bring them beer and some snacks to console the group.
“The next day, war was declared,” Moger wrote.
Moger made it home safely to his family for Christmas leave, before departing first to Pennsylvania, where the 104th cavalry were stationed to guard coal stores, trucks and airplanes headed for Europe, and trains in Pittsburgh from Jeeps, rowboats, on foot and by plane.
The cavalry was comprised half of horse troops and half mechanized, Moger documented.
He made $30 a month serving in 1941 and part of 1942, according to his documents.
After training in the states, Moger spent two years — from 1943 to 1945 — in Europe beginning in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he continued radio and recon training before heading to Bristol, England on an LST (Landing Ship, Tank)
“It was a rough trip,” Moger wrote. “Large waves and a strong wind ... unloaded our M8 car and gear — no knowing where — just followed the car in front.”
Moger said he spent his June 6 sending confusing messages to the Germans using a “powerful British radio,” and a month later on July 9 after going to church the night before, E-boats and planes guided the LST 347 to Utah Beach.
It was on July 25, 1944, that all hell broke lose, and with “A” Troop on guard in the Falaise Gap, a narrow strip of German-held territory running from Falaise to Mortain, close to the German 7th Army, until they were relieved the next day by the 83rd division.
“The radio messages were so loud, they rattled my ears,” Moger wrote.
The army swept on through France until it reached Metz where they ran out of gasoline, but Moger said the Germans were already on retreat.
“Troop ‘A’ entered a restaurant, and broke up a promotion party of SS officers,” Moger wrote. “20 plates, some with food still on them. An SS souvenir beside each plate ... waitress said they ran out the back door as we came in.”
The troops headed to Nancy for “rest and rehab,” where Roman Catholic nuns washed their clothing and their wounds, and one sewed a German fur-coat into his sleeping bag.
“Lot’s of wine, singing songs, dancing ... the band would not play ‘Roll Out the Barrel,’ that was a German favorite,” Moger said.
News came that they would be returning to Metz in late October, where many GI’s had lost their lives to retake the city after the Germans had recouped.
Christmas that year was spent in Habay-la-Neuve, Belgium, where Moger and his friends sought refuge in a small house owned by an older couple named Phillip and Michelle, who offered the men stew, bread and brandy.
Christmas day the men headed out to Vies Que Ville where they engaged in a vicious firefight, when Moger was alerted that someone had come looking for him.
Philip, then in his seventies, rode his bike into the fray looking for Moger to deliver letters Moger had written to his wife and left on their mantle the evening before, and was given a ride home in one of the troop’s jeeps later that afternoon, Moger wrote.
The men weakened the Siegfried Line during the fight for Galgenberg Hill on February 24 after attempts to distract the Germans with broadcasts from their Psychological Warfare team the night before, and went on to capture nine towns and destroy 312 pillboxes — concrete German guard posts or bunkers with firearms holes — and went on to fight on the west Bank of the Prum River between Waxweiler and Mauel.
Moger goes on to tell about the spoils of war and the recouped German supplies that began to make themselves available as the Third Army moved across formerly German-occupied territory, and began donning long, white German fur coats and packing bottles of champagne, liqueurs and parachutes into their sleeping bags.
“We emptied our five-gallon water can and filled it with cognac,” Moger wrote in September of 1944, before the army reached Liverchamps and Wiltz. “I sent a ‘chute and perfume to my mom!”
Moger’s group freed 300 allied soldiers in a hospital camp at Stadtroda, and after collecting several townspeople and the Burgermeister in Ohrdruf, headed to the city’s Nazi Concentration camp in the city of Ohrdruf, where the SS guards had hurriedly executed many of the prisoners before the camp was invaded by allied troops.
“A naked man, skin and bones, smiling with arms outstretched — like sticks — came to greet me,” Moger wrote. “I gently patted him on his back — said ‘all’s well, okay.’ We were given special snacks to give them, I left the chocolate with their nurse to give them later.”
Captured German materials allowed for the GI’s to create a portable field shower-unit with hot water, and after successfully crossing the Rhine river — a feat the Germans had tried to hamper by attempting to demolish the bridge — and surviving several battles, a party was overheard on the BBC radio in early May: the war was over.
“We still had some cognac in our water can, when a Stuka dive bomber came in very low, turned and landed,” Moger wrote. “A young pilot, no uniform, got out ... he was laughing while talking.”
“The representative of the German high command signed the unconditional surrender of all German land, sea and air forces and simultaneously to the Soviet High Command at 070141 B May 1945 under which all forces will cease,” the message reads.
And so, the forces were sent to Berlin, soon to head back home, but not before Moger was promoted to Staff Sgt and given a well-deserved day off each week.
“The Russians made life exciting,” Moger wrote of his subsequent service with his new Russian translator Paul and his new Jeep. “We were worried and concerned every time we shot at one — about being court marshaled or starting a war.”
The 6th cavalry received a presidential citation from Dwight D. Eisenhauer, “Chief of Staff” and Edward F. Witsell, “Major General, the Adjutant General,” for their valiant efforts in January 1945, and once returning home, moved to Florida, where he lived to be 97 alongside his best friend Hagan, who served in the Pacific while Moger fought in Europe.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.