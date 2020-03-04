DANBY — Voters in Danby supported the proposed budget on Tuesday.
There was strong support for the budget of $1,280,224, which passed 257-123.
The budget will increase by $91,461 or about 7.7%. The current budget is $1,188,763.
The amount to be raised by taxes for the new budget is $1,060,139, about 4.5% more than the current year's $1,014,583.
Voters were asked an advisory question about whether the board should explore purchasing land and building a new town garage or renovating the existing garage. The results were close with 186 supporting a new garage and 197 supporting renovations.
Repairs and renovations at the municipal offices were completed during the last fiscal year.
For elected office, there was one contested race for a two-year term on Select Board. Incumbent Douglas I. White defeated Charlie Dotson 210-185 in a close race. White earned 53% of the votes.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.