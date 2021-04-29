DANBY — A contentious debate over a proposed all-terrain vehicle ordinance has moved to the Planning Commission, according to a town official.
Select Board Chairman Brad Bender said Thursday that the commission has been directed to take public input on the ordinance and come to the board at its May meeting with recommendations.
“A lot of people in town over the years have wanted the ability to get from their house, where they have their ATV, to a friend or a neighbor or the ATV trails we have in town, I think there’s something like 28 miles of VASA trails on the southwestern side of town, and there are a number of farms and whatnot where the farmers have given people permission to ride on their land,” said Bender.
The topic came up at Town Meeting Day, he said, and ATV use had been made part of the town plan in September.
It came up again at the board’s April 8 meeting, attended physically and virtually by several people for and against allowing ATVs on town roads. A great deal of that discussion revolved around people being upset the ATV ordinance was left off the agenda.
According to Bender, two versions of the April 8 agenda were circulated by mistake. The digital version many saw didn’t list talk of an ATV ordinance, while the copies posted in physical locations did.
“So that was embarrassing, and that led to speculation there was something shady going on, which was never the intent,” he said.
Bender said people have raised concerns about safety, legal liability and property values, which he says are overblown. He said a recently passed state law that will take effect July 1 will cover some of the safety issues that have been raised.
“I don’t think this is going to increase the number of those cases, and I think most ATV owners would view this as a privilege and they would respect whatever the ordinance says,” he said. “Probably, the ordinance that comes before the Select Board will have a speed limit specific for ATVs. When we first considered this, we were only opening certain parts of certain roads, and even if the speed limit on that road is, let’s say 40 mph, probably this new ordinance would mandate nothing over 25.”
Should the board opt to pass an ATV ordinance, it wouldn’t take effect for 60 days, during which time one could circulate a petition requiring signatures from 5% of the town’s registered voters, to call for a townwide vote. The board could also make it a referendum at the next Town Meeting Day in March.
People who spoke at the meeting raised several points, among them that the town roads don’t link up to many existing trails, that some of those out riding the roads now are irresponsible, which has led to severe crashes and injuries, and that there’s been damage done to town roads by ATVs.
David Noel, of the West Rutland ATV Sportsman’s Club, said ATV ridership does well when towns are proactive in regulating their use. He said riders are more responsible when there are rules in place and that he and his group would be willing to lend their knowledge.
Some disagreed, saying whatever rules are in place would need to be enforced and the town lacks the ability to do so.
