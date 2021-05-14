DANBY — The Select Board is no longer considering an ordinance for using all-terrain vehicles on town roads.
At the start of Thursday’s board meeting, chairman Brad Bender said the matter was being removed from the agenda. He thanked the Planning Commission for the work it had done researching the topic.
About an hour into the meeting, Danby resident Annette Smith asked why the ordinance was removed from the agenda. Bender said he had no comment, and asked other board members if they had anything to say.
Selectman Steve Haines said he was the one who asked it be taken off, so he would comment.
“At this point in time, I personally feel that without trail systems that we can connect the roads to — that we need to just take a step back. If private citizens want to work with property owners and create trails, then I would be glad to look into opening roads to connect trails, but until then I think we should wait,” he said.
The ATV ordinance has generated a fair amount of controversy at meetings in recent weeks. People in favor of having one have said it would lead to safer conditions, more responsible riders and give people with ATVs the ability to use them more. Those against the ordinance have concerns about safety, noise and say there isn’t enough law enforcement to manage such an ordinance.
“I’m with you 100% on that one, Steve, because we don’t need them riding all over our roads because we’ve got no trails in Danby, none at all,” said Selectman Doug White. “If there’s no trails in Danby, then why the hell do we want to put them all over our roads? That would be stupid for us.”
Smith noted there are some trails by Woodlawn Mountain, but they don’t link to any roads and public access is dubious.
She thanked Haines for dropping the ordinance issue.
“This has created a lot of concern and distress for a lot of people, and I was going to beg you tonight to please drop it, because we all need peace and quiet and we do not need Danby divided over an issue,” Smith said.
Talk then turned toward ATVs as they’re being used now. Smith said she’d heard complaints from people on certain roads.
“What this whole thing has exposed is, we have a problem in Danby with ATV activity, and currently the town is kind of known on the internet now as a destination place, and I’ve heard reports of riding on private property without permission, and I know that it’s an extremely difficult thing to enforce, but if we do have sheriff presence on weekends, that’s when it appears to be happening, like on Main Street; maybe that’s a place to ask the sheriff to do some enforcement,” she said.
Selectman Tom Fuller suggested that the law enforcement piece be addressed prior to any talk of an ordinance.
Resident Matt Blouin suggested the town create a permitting process that would allow some expanded ATV use for locals, as much of the problem may stem from out-of-town riders.
Resident Beth Thompson said the board needs to be more mindful of following policies and procedures when it comes to these issues. Everyone needs to be treated fairly and be heard if something is going to work out, she said. Thompson said she was surprised to learn the Planning Commission had been involved, as the board never publicly said it would be. She added that the commission should also work towards having more remote access, despite that not being a requirement.
“I’m on the Select Board and didn’t know anything about turning it over to the Planning Commission,” said White. “I heard it later on. Nobody tells me anything until it’s already done.”
He said he didn’t feel that was right and was critical of Bender.
The meeting adjourned shortly thereafter.
