A man described as a citizen of Haiti living in Danby was charged by a federal grand jury sitting in Rutland on June 30 with with three counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base in July and September of 2019.
Andersen Benoit, 39, is also currently facing state drug trafficking charges in New York, according to a release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney in Vermont.
In a motion asking a judge to hold Benoit in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella said the New York Attorney General’s Office distributed at a press conference on June 24 a list of almost 50 people indicted on drug trafficking charges and Benoit’s name was on the list. He was not under arrest at the time, but Perella noted there is an outstanding warrant for Benoit’s arrest from New York.
The motion said Benoit was arrested on July 21 and after his arrest, he allegedly admitted he disposed of a firearm in a river after he learned there were pending charges in New York.
At his arraignment in the federal court in Vermont, Benoit pleaded not guilty.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Benoit held without bail.
The penalties for each of the charges is up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and a mandatory three years of supervised release
The release said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt commended the investigation by the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigative Unit and the FBI.
