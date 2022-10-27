It took three tries over 23 years to match a blood stain in Michael Louise’s car to the late George Peacock, and it will be another day before Louise enters a plea.
Louise, 79, who is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Brattleboro criminal court on two charges of second-degree murder in the 1989 killings of George and Catherine Peacock, his then-wife’s parents. The Peacocks were 76 and 73, respectively, at the time of their deaths. Louise appeared via Webex but his attorney was not available at the scheduled time and Judge Katherine Hays ordered the arraignment delayed until Friday.
Louise was arrested earlier this month at his home outside Syracuse, New York. He had been a suspect during the initial investigation, which included the calling of a coroner’s inquest in 1990, but was never charged. The lead investigator of the case, Detective Gary Boutin, listed the case as the great bit of unfinished business in his career when he retired from the Vermont State Police in 1996.
Detectives with the VSP Major Crime Unit periodically review cold cases — an investigator said they had 56 such files during a 2018 interview. In 2020, two detectives began looking at the case of the Peacock killings and noticed that blood stains collected as evidence had been tested inconclusively.
With DNA testing technology having advanced since the last time the sample was tested, detectives decided to try again. This time, according to affidavits, it was a match. VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said it was one of the oldest cases ever solved by the agency. He said that while detectives do close cold cases from time to time, they are usually between three and five years old rather than 33.
The killings
George Peacock was known as a man of reliable habits, according to police, so coworkers at the Rutland Travel Lodge were worried when he did not show up for work on a Sunday morning in September 1989. A neighbor went to check on the Peacocks, police said, and found them dead.
George Peacock was lying face-down in a pool of blood on the first floor at the bottom of the stairway. Police said he appeared to have fought with his attacker from the top of the stairs to the bottom before dying. Catherine Peacock was found in an upstairs bedroom, according to affidavits. Police said that while she died of multiple stab wounds to her torso, there was no blood on or around her and no knife marks on her clothes.
Police said they did not find any signs of forced entry and that while George Peacock’s wallet and Catherine Peacock’s purse had both been taken, the house had not been ransacked and other valuables had not been disturbed. One exception was in the room where Catherine Peacock was found — police said it appeared from dust patterns that several items had been moved, including a group of particleboard planks.
Autopsies indicate both were killed by the same weapon: a knife about of an inch wide and about 4 inches long. The attacker was likely right-handed and taller than the victims, according to affidavits, and stabbed them from behind.
Bloody footprints were also found at the scene, according to affidavits
Police began interviewing family members within a week of the killings, according to affidavits, and a suspect began to emerge.
The suspect
Louise, who was married to the Peacock’s daughter, Penny, had a very large skeleton in his closet. In 1966, according to court records, he was arrested in Rhode Island and charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, causing physical injuries that required medical attention. He confessed, according to affidavits, and said afterward he had intended to run away but could not. Instead, according to court records, he slashed his wrists. In the aftermath, police said, he told a psychiatrist that he did not know why he assaulted the girl, but that he could have prevented himself if he had tried.
However, this did not appear to be what first directed investigators’ attention to the Louises. Affidavits say the couple, who lived in Liverpool, New York, were the most recent people to visit the Peacocks, having been there in late August. An investigator spoke with Penny Louise in late September to update her on the investigation and told her they were collecting “tolls.”
Affidavits say this meant toll call records for long distance calls — a common investigative tactic to generate leads. Police said that shortly after they had that conversation with his wife, Michael Louise left home, taking a gun and leaving what appeared to be a suicide note. Police said the note indicated he thought they were collecting New York State Thruway toll records, which would show he had driven toward Vermont on the day of the murders.
His wife confirmed that he had gone off that day, according to police. Police also learned that while Louise normally wore work boots that he replaced rarely and even then only well into winter, after he returned home from that trip, his boots were gone and he was wearing sneakers.
Louise, who returned home alive despite the note, told police he had gone out for a drive the day of the killings and then decided to go to the Peacock’s house and retrieve some particle board he had left there, but only got as far as Saratoga, New York, before turning back. He said had been worried he would be blamed and “freaked out,” according to police.
Police said that Louise shifted the timing in the story of his drive on the day of the killing and made a comment about the possibility of “blacking out” but maintained that he had not killed the Peacocks.
Police said they spoke to Louise’s niece, Patty Gannon, who described Louise saying he had driven as far as Vermont and his wife indicating he had gone to the house, but that Louise maintained his innocence.
Gannon told police Louise had used the same language about blacking out in reference to the 1966 sexual assault.
The stain
A car similar to the one he had been driving had been seen near the scene, police said, and a warrant was issued to search the car.
A very small blood stain was found on the front floor mat, according to affidavits, but was too small for DNA testing in 1989. Technology had advanced by the year 2000, according to affidavits, but a test done then was inconclusive. When detectives reviewed the case in 2020, they were able to retrieve the sample from the permanent evidence freezer and apply a newer, more sensitive test.
The test found the stain contained the blood of two different people, according to affidavits, and while one of those could not be identified, there was less than a one-in-a-quadrillion chance the other was anybody but George Peacock.
The hearing
The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s office has taken on the prosecution of the case due to a staffing shortage in the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, according to Vermont State Police. For reasons that were not immediately apparent, the arraignment Thursday was to take place at Windham County criminal court in Brattleboro.
However, when the case was called, a court official said Louise’s defense attorney was not immediately available because he was covering hearings in Rutland and would call in to the Brattleboro courthouse when he was free. This led to a frank expression of displeasure from Judge Hays.
“Oh, no, that is so unacceptable,” she said. “So unacceptable. Really. We are in the middle of a jury trial as well.”
Assistant Bennington County State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi suggested that Louise could invoke the rule that allows a defendant to wait 24 hours to enter a plea, to which Hays pointed out that Bianchi did not represent Louise. Bianchi replied that the rule had been invoked on a defendant’s behalf when the court could not “ascertain counsel.”
After further discussion indicated there would be problems with trying to hold the arraignment later in the day, Hays decided to invoke the 24-hour rule on Louise’s behalf. It was unclear as the hearing ended whether the arraignment Friday would be in Rutland or Brattleboro.
