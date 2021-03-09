DANBY — Members of the Select Board will be accepting letters of interest from Danby residents serving on the board
Letters should be sent to the town offices at 130 Brook Road and must arrive by April 7 so they can be reviewed by select board members before their next meeting on April 8. The successful candidate will have to run during Town Meeting 2022 if she or he wants to continue on the board.
At an organizational meeting on Friday, a letter of resignation was read from board member Paul Pearce.
He said he had planned to step down in March 2020 so he and his wife could enjoy their retirement and do some traveling.
“Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. So, I decided to hang on for another year,” Pearce wrote.
Anticipating that travel will be possible again this year as the public gets vaccinations, Pearce tendered his resignation.
Those interested to serve in the vacated seat are asked to include qualifications, skills and experience they believe they can bring to the board.
The letters should be addressed to the Danby Select Board care of Janice Arnold, the town clerk. They can also be sent y email to danbytownclerk@vermontel.net.
