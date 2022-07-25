DANBY — Currier Memorial School is among five schools recognized by the Department of Health as being asthma friendly.
Windsor School in Windsor was recognized with “Gold-Level” status, while Silver-Level was awarded to Braintree Elementary, Brookfield Elementary, Doty Memorial School, and Currier Memorial School.
These schools were recognized for having policies and practices to help students manage asthma and prevent asthma attacks.
Vermont has the second highest asthma rate in the country, according to the Department of Health. About 12% of adults, and 9,000 children have asthma.
“Asthma can be a dangerous condition for many children, and limits their ability to be physically active — which can contribute to other chronic conditions. Fortunately, there are things we can do to help keep our kids healthy,” said Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine. “We’ve learned well throughout the pandemic how important a healthy school environment is to students’ learning and their social, emotional and physical development. I hope that even more schools will partner with us in the future and become Asthma Friendly Schools.”
