DANBY — The Select Board is responding to the delinquent tax collector’s arguments for a re-vote on whether his position should be an appointed one.
At Town Meeting Day, voters elected Doug White as delinquent tax collector. They also approved an article asking, shall the board appoint a delinquent tax collector.
White and the board do not agree on whether White is currently appointed or elected.
Select Board Chair Brad Bender said Monday the Town Meeting Day ballot had to have the race for delinquent tax collector and the article asking to appoint the position on it, in case the latter failed.
“But since the question passed, the way the law works is the person who was elected doesn’t count, the Select Board had to appoint, and (White) argued with us on that, that he’s elected and we didn’t have to appoint. Our attorney said no, you have to appoint. And we did, we appointed him. It was clear that he won against the person who was running against him so why not go with the wishes of the voters?” said Bender.
White said Monday that he’s elected and his appointment wasn’t necessary and is therefore not valid.
Eric Covey, a representative for Secretary of State Jim Condos, stated in an email Monday that the office can’t comment on Danby’s situation specifically.
“Based on our plain language reading of the relevant state statute only, our interpretation would be that an elected delinquent tax collector (DTC) would serve out their term and then a municipality’s legislative body would have the ability to appoint at the conclusion of the DTC’s term,” he stated. “Again, we can’t say specifically in Danby’s case, as we do not have the full details, or know if there are additional considerations outside the plain language reading of statute, nor do we have the purview to issue legal advice or a decision in this case.”
If White is appointed, then it means the board can remove him. White said he spoke with the secretary of state’s office about this, while Bender said the board has been advised by the town attorney, James Barlow.
White has petitioned for a re-vote on Article 8, which asked if voters would authorize the board to appoint the delinquent tax collector. The vote will be on May 17 by Australian ballot at the Town Office at 130 Brook Road with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be an informational meeting the day before at Currier Memorial School, 234 North Main Street, at 7 p.m.
Bender said Monday that about two weeks ago, the board mailed a fact-sheet to every household in town with a registered voter. Between that and the cost of the election, he estimates the town will have spent $2,000 on this matter. He said there are 981 registered voters in town. Article 8 passed by 88 votes, he said, a comfortable margin for Danby.
White has argued that voters weren’t adequately informed about this issue ahead of time and may not have completely understood what they were voting to do. He said this action makes the town less democratic.
Bender said Monday that the board takes issue with White’s claims about democracy.
“Then we start on this thing of fear mongering, that the Select Board is trying to kill democracy in Danby,” he said. “That’s not the case at all.”
He noted that state law lets voters choose whether they want the delinquent tax collector to be elected or appointed. It’s not a new law and many towns opt for appointment.
Who fronts the cost of collecting delinquent taxes is another point disputed between the board and White.
White has circulated information claiming the delinquent tax collector pays for postage, office supplies and attorney fees. He said this would be covered by the town should the position become appointed.
According to Bender, the town already pays for this and cites a $116 check the board signed in December covering a postage bill for the delinquent tax collector.
Bender said there have been some properties where the level of delinquent taxes owed has risen so high the town has been forced to bid on them. He noted one property with a $15,000 bill the town was forced to bid on. If the delinquent tax collector job was appointed, the board would have more control over when tax sales are initiated.
Some properties don’t attract bids regardless of when they went up for sale, White said Monday.
He said that he has a policy about when he initiates a sale, but no set timeline for when one must occur.
“If taxpayers set up a payment plan, and we can get them out of it over time and are making ground on it and they’re working with me, then I work with them; I don’t throw it up to a tax sale,” he said.
He noted there was a tax sale in March where the town was the only bidder and that place only a year behind.
Currently, the delinquent tax collector is paid 8% of whatever the delinquency is. According to the board, in fiscal year 2017-18, White was paid $19,303. He was paid $9,764 the following year, then $11,687, then $13,608, and in the 2021-22 fiscal year, $12,958.
Should the position become appointed, the board will ask voters in 2023 to let it set an annual stipend for the delinquent tax collector. Bender said there’s been no official discussion about how much this will be, but unofficial talks have it at around $2,000 annually.
Bender also noted that for the Town Meeting Day vote to be reversed, it can’t be by simple majority. It needs to pass by at least two-thirds of the original number of people who voted.
“So we had, back in March, 310 people voting ‘yes’ to appoint a delinquent tax collector, so that means that this time around there would have to be 207 more ‘no’ votes than ‘yes’ votes, so that’s a pretty steep uphill battle,” said Bender.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.