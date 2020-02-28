DANBY — The proposed budget voters will be asked to approve marks a return to levels seen in 2018.
This year’s budget is $1,280,224, an increase of $91,461, or about 7.7%, over the budget approved in 2018 of $1,188,763.
This would indicate an increase of about 3.5% each year.
The current year’s budget of $2,045,954, which indicated an increase of $857,191, was an anomaly with several projects included in the budget that qualified for federal and state reimbursements, including the replacement of a double culvert on Danby Mountain Road and culverts on Parker Road and Little Village Road.
The amount to be raised by taxes if the proposed budget passes would be $1,060,139, about 4.5% more than the current year’s $1,014,583.
On the Australian ballot, voters will also be asked an advisory question about whether the board should explore purchasing land and building a new town garage or renovating the existing garage.
Repairs and renovations at the municipal offices were completed during the last fiscal year.
For elected office, there is one contested race for two open seats on the Select Board. Incumbent Douglas I. White is being challenged by Charlie Dotson for a two-year seat. Dotson ran unsuccessfully last year against incumbent Paul Pearce.
Steve Haines is running unchallenged for a three-year term on the Select Board.
Danby is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District.
The floor meeting in Danby will be on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Currier Memorial School. Voting by Australian ballot will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3 at the Danby Municipal Building for school and municipal voting.
— Patrick McArdle
