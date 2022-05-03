DANBY — Voters will be asked again whether or not to have the delinquent tax collector be appointed by the Select Board.
At Town Meeting Day, 310 votes said “yes” to having the board appoint the delinquent tax collector, while 222 voted “no.” They also reelected Doug White to the position, with 286 voters in favor of him and 246 voting for challenger Jennifer Millard.
White said Monday that he circulated a petition to have a re-vote on the article asking voters to let the board appoint a delinquent tax collector because he feels voters weren’t adequately informed on the issue. His petition had over 70 signatures.
And so, on May 17, there will be a re-vote on Article 8, asking “Shall the voters authorize the Select Board to appoint a collector of delinquent taxes pursuant 17 V.S.A. 2651d.”
Voting will be via Australian ballot at the Town Office at 130 Brook Road. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On May 16, there will be an informational meeting on the vote held at Currier Memorial School, 234 North Main Street, at 7 p.m.
White said the article will be worded the same, except it will refer to the correct statute, which the one at Town Meeting Day didn’t.
The statute referenced in the article isn’t the main issue here, he said, but rather the way it appeared on the ballot along with another article asking them to choose a delinquent tax collector. He said many may have thought Article 8 was simply allowing the board to accept the voter’s choice of delinquent tax collector.
If there were no re-vote, or if the re-vote goes the same way as the first, White will remain delinquent tax collector until his term is up in March 2023, then the board can appoint to fill the position.
“I never even imagined it would pass because what it’s doing, it’s taking democracy out of town and taking the vote out of the hands of the voters,” said White. “It’s taking voter power away and putting it in the Select Board’s hands.”
At the April 18 Select Board meeting, Board Chair Brad Bender read off the names of all 77 people who’d signed the petition as well as the petition itself, which claims the board provided no information to voters on how an appointed delinquent tax collector would be paid compared to an elected one.
The board voted unanimously to hold a re-vote, noting that given the petition, it’s obligated to do so.
Board member Tom Fuller, in response to a question, said that with an appointed delinquent tax collector the board would have more control over when and how tax sales occur.
According to White, when a property tax bill becomes delinquent a one-time 8% penalty is placed on it, which is what the delinquent tax collector gets. The town gets the original bill, plus a 1% fee added monthly for three months, which increases to 1.5% per month thereafter.
He claimed that it will cost the town more to have the position appointed over being elected.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.