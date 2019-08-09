Seven of Rutland’s finest are shining up their shoes and sequins as the official roster for Dancing with the Rutland Stars gears up for a ninth season.
“It’s been tremendously successful,” said Marc Miele, marketing coordinator for the VNA and Hospice and chairman of the marketing subcommittee for Dancing with the Rutland Stars. “For the last five years, it’s raised between $35,000 and $45,000 each year.”
That means 600 young patients every year benefit from the money that the VNA puts toward the Pediatric High Tech Rehabilitation Program, which funds at-home procedures like regular blood drawings, feeding tubes, intravenous work and other highly-skilled nursing procedures — and Kids on the Move providing therapies for children with genetic and developmental disorders, orthopedic injuries and diseases and developmental delays, according to a statement from the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region.
So every January, the mostly volunteer Dancing with the Rutland Stars committee gears up for the next round of Rutland’s whirling dervishes to pair up with local dance and fitness phenoms.
“It’s an easy fit,” Miele said. “The hardest part is finding people who can commit to the time. ... The pool starts out with a list of about 20 names. We reach out to people on Facebook and previous dancers, members of the community and ask “Who would you like to see dancing?”
This year, Baird Family Farm’s Jenna Baird will dance with William Kelley, while Killington/Pico Resort Marketing Manager Chandler Burgess will emerge with Sheuila McCutcheon on his arm.
Mount St. Joseph teacher and varsity track and field coach for Rutland High School Mike Audette will spin Katrina Werbinski around the stage, while Sam Ho steps out with Gene Jennings, image consultant at A Signature Day Spa and Frank Webb Home’s Kate King and Adam King team up.
Kevin Markowski, of McCormack, Guyette & Associates, puts his faith in Kylee Lawrence of Studio 15, as Vermont Orthopedic Clinic and Rutland Regional Medical Center take the stage with Tracy Tedesco of Fitness Made Fun.
“Each year, the dance performances are getting more grandiose,” Miele said. “The dance couples are trying to out-do what the previous season has done. We always remind them that it’s a show that turns around very quick. ... Everyone is trying to be one step above what has been done before.”
After a professional meet-and-greet in June, the couples secretly hash out their dance style of choice before selecting their music and designing or selecting their costumes.
Sometimes, Miele said, the dancers even use props, as was the case for last year’s fan-favorite Mike McClallen, who tangoed with Katrina Werbinski to Motley Crue’s “Welcome to the Jungle” while Werbinski’s two children and McClallen’s stepson, Landon, dressed up as little wild animals, McClallen said.
“I’m not a dancer at all,” McClallen said. “I’m not sure how I got involved but once they explained what it was. ... We’re always looking for ways to be involved (with the community).”
McClallen said he and Werbinski practiced anywhere between four and eight hours every week, which proved challenging to fit into hectic work schedules, and McClallen said he could be convinced to participate again if asked.
“(The best part) was learning more about Kids on the Move, and seeing where the proceeds went to,” McClallen said. “Getting on stage in front of a lot of people in my community most intimidating part.”
Three judges will decide the fate of the dancers and grade their skills before selecting a best overall dancer, and audience members will have the opportunity to choose their own “Fan Favorite” by sending in their choice via text message at the end of the night, Miele said.
But dancers shouldn’t get too preoccupied with acrobatics, Miele said.
“If you do more than three flips, you might get points off,” Miele said. “We want to see how well the couples dance together. We want to see them holding hands ... did they go above and beyond the standard routine?”
While the annual event rakes in a share of call-in volunteers willing to waltz for a cause, anyone can nominate someone they’d like to see onstage vying for a chance at a mirror ball trophy and eternal Rutland bragging rights.
“It can really make a difference for the life of a child,” Miele said. “This event brings a whole new light and a whole new perspective to what the VNA is.”
