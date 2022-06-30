BRANDON — A new festival coming to town aims to do two things, teach people about electric motors and replace Stephen A. Douglas as Brandon’s most famous resident.
The Davenport Electric Fest is planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 at Estabrook Park. People can get a sense of what they’ll be in for by visiting davenportevfest.com, but should expect a host of electric vehicles and tools to be on display, along with food trucks, music, and activities for kids.
“We originally planned this for two years ago, and then we had the pandemic hit,” said Jack Schneider, a member of the town Energy Committee, and one of the festival’s planners.
The event is named for Thomas Davenport, an inventor who died in 1851, who spent most of his life working in Brandon. There’s a small monument in the Forest Dale neighborhood where Davenport had his blacksmith shop, where it’s believed he worked on building one of the world’s first electric motors.
“It would be his 220th birthday on July 9, so we’re going to honor him with a festival, at which we will have a whole range of electric vehicles, some construction equipment, ebikes, electric buses; it’s going to be quite a range of electric vehicles,” said Schneider.
Davenport’s life wasn’t well-documented and what information is floating around on the internet isn’t completely reliable, said Kevin Thornton, a Brandon historian who has researched Davenport’s life.
“Davenport’s biography was written in the 1920s by a nephew, and it’s really bad,” said Thornton. “There just isn’t a lot known about the guy, so we wanted to make him a more prominent citizen in Brandon.”
Several people in different parts of the world were working to build electric motors around the same time as Davenport, said Thornton. Davenport was the first to obtain a patent for one, is the safest claim to make about him, according to Thornton.
“The invention of the electric motor, it’s of world-historical importance,” said Thornton.
Davenport might be more famous today had he been a better salesman, but being several decades ahead of his time didn’t help either, according to Thornton. When Davenport was building his electric motor model, there were few if any reliable sources of electrical power. The term “battery” wasn’t widely known, nor was even the word “scientist.”
“All of this stuff was brand new and they were really starting from scratch,” said Thornton.
Davenport died relatively young and poor in the town of Salisbury. He collaborated with many people in his work, including his wife, Emily Goss Davenport.
“Emily was an incredibly supportive spouse,” said Thornton. “She put up with the poverty, she put up with him disappearing for months at a time to go work with new people. At one point he goes to Boston to raise money and demonstrates the motor … he’s gone for months and doesn’t make any money.”
He also purportedly used his wife’s wedding dress for insulation on one of his inventions, though he might not have had to, according to David Hammond, scientific electronics technician at the University of Vermont, who has built three replicas of Davenport’s electric motor and plans to give one to Brandon after showing it off at Davenport Fest.
Thornton and Hammond met one day while Thornton was looking through the host of historical electric items UVM has in a collection.
Hammond said the patent model Davenport submitted now resides in the Smithsonian Museum. There’s a digital 3D model people can check out online, which Hammond used, along with many other documents, to recreate the model motor.
Hammond often builds recreations like these, but not all of them function. This one does, and it’s almost completely historically accurate if you don’t take into account some of the ball bearings.
“If you saw it you might not recognize it as a motor necessarily,” he said. “It looks like a little piece of furniture to some extent.”
The motor is 10 inches wide, 14 inches long and about 15 inches high, he said. Davenport likely never intended it to do anything besides draw the interest of investors who would pay him to build bigger, better motors. The replicated models work and can draw a lot of current, but can’t be run for very long. Hammond said he plans to give one model to UVM, another to Brandon, and one to Beta Technologies, a Burlington company that builds electric aircraft.
Brandon’s current arguably most famous resident — Stephen A. Douglas was an Illinois U.S. senator, born in Brandon in 1813, who’s primarily known for having debated President Abraham Lincoln, and whose position with regard to slavery has been debated by historians. The Brandon Museum at the Stephen A. Douglas Birthplace on Grove Street marks his legacy.
Bill Moore, Brandon economic development director, said the town would like to see Davenport become the famous historical name associated with the town. Given that electric power has, and likely will, play a big role in humanity’s development, Davenport’s contributions should be more widely known.
“We’ve decided to relaunch Brandon as the birthplace of the electric motor and what a better occasion than (Davenport’s) 220th birthday, at Estabrook Park with a wide array of electric motor powered machines?”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.