BRANDON — The owners backing the Davenport Solar Project, slated for a plot of land off Carver Street, have filed a proposed certificate of public good with the state.
The filing was made Tuesday with the Public Utility Commission.
The 15-megawatt array was first announced in 2017 when it was owned by Ranger Solar. It was later sold to NextEra Energy Resources, a company based in Juno Beach, Florida.
If the Public Utility Commission grants the company its permit, it would be online by December 2021 said Lisa Paul, a representative for NextEra Energy, on Wednesday.
According to the company, the project, over the course of its lifetime, will generate an estimated $1.4 million in increased state and local tax revenue, and will provide 100 jobs during its construction phase.
The 23-page proposed certificate of public good holds that, among other things, construction activity will be confined to the hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. No work will take place on Sundays or federal holidays.
Past filings have indicated the expected life of the project is 25 years. The proposed certificate requires a decommissioning fund be created and that the company report on changes and adjustments to that fund every three years.
If approved, the permit would require the company to, for three years, annually inspect the health of plants put in place to shield the project from view.
Several state agencies weighed in on the project. Among them was the Agency of Food, Agriculture and Markets, which wanted agricultural soil on the site to be projected. According to the proposed certificate, Davenport must protect this soil where possible, stockpiling any that gets displaced and replacing it after decommissioning. Construction vehicles on site can’t be more than 12,000 pounds to keep soil from being compacted.
Also, the company reached an agreement with adjoining landowners, Bruce Howard and Debbie Howard, to plant 42 white spruce and white pine trees at the edge of the property and to pay the Howards $3,750 once the project is complete.
The company agrees not to impact archaeological sites identified on the property, and to mark areas of environmental sensitivity prior to the start of construction so those areas can be avoided.
Whoever holds the certificate is obligated also to conserve a certain amount of grassland for bird habitat, and to make an annual payment to the Audubon Society’s Bobolink Project. The first payment is calculated to be at just less than $1,000.
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
