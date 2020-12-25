BRANDON — Three years after it was first announced, a 15-megawatt solar project has been granted a permit for construction by state regulators.
The Davenport Solar Project, owned by NextEra Energy Resources, of Florida, received its certificate of public good, or CPG, from the Public Utility Commission on Dec. 11, according to documents filed with the PUC.
A CPG dictates what conditions a project can be built under and what requirements the project has to follow.
According to NextEra Energy Resources, the facility, to be built on a plot of land off Carver Street, will be complete by December 2021 and employ about 100 people while being built.
Among the conditions the Davenport project must follow, are:
Construction work won’t take place outside 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. No work will take place on Sundays or federal holidays.
Before the company can begin preparing the site, it has to obtain a letter of credit for $993,000 and update the PUC every three years on the health of the fund, to be used to return the site to normal should the facility become defunct.
Once the facility is complete, it must begin following the aesthetic mitigation plan as outlined in the permit as soon as possible, unless that would mean undertaking it between Oct. 15 and April 15, in which case it must begin within 30 days of April 15. The mitigation efforts also have to be inspected every three years.
Work can also not take place unless it falls in with the governor’s executive order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project must also take a number of steps to preserve agricultural soil disturbed by the construction.
Part of the project’s screening requirements hold that it will plant a mix of 42 white spruce and white pine trees 15-feet apart along the property line it shares with its residential neighbors.
The permit calls for its holder to mitigate the impacts the project will have on grassland bird habitat. It must implement a management regime in several hay fields with the southern Conservation Parcel and make annual payments to the Audubon Society’s Bobolink Project. The annual payment is based off a calculation having the initial payment at $934.
As per an agreement with the permit holder and the Agency of Natural Resources, part of the PUC permit holds that the rest of the site will be permanently conserved.
Other environmental requirements for the project involve following existing rules around wetland setbacks, preserving types of non-agricultural material, and mitigating non-native, invasive species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.