MONTPELIER — Vermont hunters shot 16,479 deer during the 2019 archery, rifle, and muzzleloader seasons, according to state wildlife officials. It was the fourth highest total since 2000.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Department, 3,739 deer were reported during the archery season, 1,636 were taken during the youth weekend, 7,467 were taken during rifle season, and the muzzleloader season saw 3,637 deer reported taken by hunters.
“The legal buck harvest of 9,982 was similar to the previous three-year average of 9,833, and it was the third highest buck harvest since 2002,” said Nick Fortin, deer project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department, in a release. The department estimated the value of all the meat to be $3.3 million.
“Maintaining an appropriate number of deer on the landscape ensures deer and the habitats that support them remain in good condition and productive,” said Fortin. “A strong buck harvest following the relatively severe winter of 2019 clearly demonstrates the value of keeping the deer population in balance with its habitat.”
Hunters are by law required to report their kills at designated weigh-stations. Some of these stations are staffed by department employees who collect additional data from the harvested deer. According to the department, in 2019 over 1,200 deer were checked in at one of these stations between the youth weekend and rifle seasons. Hunters also mailed in to the department 2,600 deer teeth, which the state also uses to measure the health of the herd. Those who sent in teeth can look up how old their deer was in May on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
