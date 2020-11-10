MONTPELIER — With the popular rifle deer season beginning Saturday and COVID-19 cases across Vermont increasing, the state is allowing hunters to report their deer online and is urging them to be careful around deer camps.
“As virus rates continue to increase both in Vermont and regionally, it is important that hunters follow all of the Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 safety precautions including wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet of distance and avoiding crowds,” stated Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore, in a Tuesday statement.
The state reminds Vermonters that if they leave the state to hunt, even to do so at a deer camp, that they must quarantine upon their return before attending work, school or public events.
The state Department of Health is asking hunters to avoid even small gatherings with friends or extended family members.
“Deer camps worry me if people beyond immediate family members are gathering to spend time together indoors or overnight,” stated Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine. “People cannot know for sure whether someone they are with or near has been infected, especially those who are pre-symptomatic.”
Those who plan to attend a deer camp with people outside their immediate family are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test now, and another one seven days before they return. Some testing options can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
Also, the Fish & Wildlife Department is asking hunters to report their kills online and to avoid gathering at traditional check-in stations.
“It is a great Vermont tradition to hang out at a local check station to see what hunters bring in and chat with community members,” stated Mark Scott, director of wildlife. “For everyone’s safety, please avoid doing that this year.”
Hunters were allowed to report turkeys they took during those seasons. The state will reactivate that online tool for deer hunters. It can be found on the department’s website at vtfishandwildlife.com.
