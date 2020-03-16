MONTPELIER — Public hearings on the 2019 deer and moose hunting seasons have been canceled for now.
The Fish & Wildlife Department announced Monday the meetings slated for March are all being put on hold to encourage the social distancing recommended by public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The affected meetings are: March 19 in St. Johnsbury, March 23 in Middlebury, March 24 in Williamstown, and March 26 in Putney.
Hunters and landowners, along with anyone else interested in the deer and moose seasons, should check for updates on the department’s website. Last year’s harvest report can be viewed online at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/1215.
