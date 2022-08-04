LEICESTER — No one was reported injured Thursday after a fire at 880 Delorm Rd.
Brandon Fire Chief Tom Kilpeck said his department was dispatched to the small, single-family home at 5:40 a.m. Pittsford Fire and Salisbury Fire also responded. All told, about 30 firefighters took part in putting the fire out.
No one was home at the time of the fire, said Kilpeck. No pets were reported injured. The fire displaced two adults.
“There was fire damage to the exterior of one side; smoke damage inside,” said Kilpeck. “We were able to knock it down fairly quickly and get some overhaul. We were hampered by metal roofing but we were able to deal with that.”
Kilpeck was still at the scene when he spoke to the Herald, though, most of the firefighters had returned to their stations.
Fire investigators from Vermont State Police, the Division of Fire Safety, and the Addison County Fire Investigation Team were at the site Thursday working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
He said the house isn't habitable in its current condition.
Kilpeck thanked all those who assisted with the fire, noting it took three departments to muster enough people to deal with a structure fire. He said that staffing issues have been a longtime problem for rural departments.
