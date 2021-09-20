PITTSFORD — The covered bridge on Depot Hill Road was damaged earlier this month, seemingly by a vehicle too large to drive over it.
Town Manager John Haverstock told the Select Board at its Wednesday meeting that on Sept. 9 it was discovered that the trusses and bracers in the roof of the historic Depot Road Covered Bridge had been damaged.
Haverstock said he’s reached out to the Agency of Transportation, as well as a contractor familiar with covered bridges in order to get an estimate for repairs.
“It may be that we can do them in-house, at least that’s the input from our (AOT) bridge inspection expert who looked it over and agreed with our contractor that the damage all looks fairly modest and relatively minor,” said Haverstock.
Selectman Thomas Hooker asked whether the town knows who caused the damage. Haverstock said it does not, despite Police Chief Michael Warfle’s efforts. He said Warfle has asked around the Florence neighborhood, where farms there see many delivery trucks using the bridge.
“None of that has panned out, but he has also spread the word to other people who we think might eventually learn of damage to the truck,” said Haverstock. “So, while the trail is relatively cold, I know he did a pretty thorough check of possible causes.”
In July, the Select Board voted to offer a $500 reward to anyone with information on vandalism done to the bridge. Selectman David Mills said then that he’d noticed graffiti had been painted onto the bridge, and wished to send a message to folks that the town won’t tolerate such behavior.
Unfortunately, no new information about the vandalism has been uncovered and the reward remains unclaimed, however town road workers have since painted over the graffiti, Mills said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
