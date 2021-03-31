RUTLAND TOWN — The developers behind a proposed 260-unit apartment community said they want to file for an Act 250 permit within the next 90 days.
Doug Richardson, vice president of planning and acquisitions for the John Flatley Co., told the select board on Tuesday that the company hopes to build on Middle Road, behind the John Deere dealership.
It was largely the same presentation he and Kevin Walker, vice president of engineering and construction for John Flatley Co., gave to the Planning Commission in February.
He said the company had retained a local attorney and engineer, and plans to start surveying in a few weeks when the weather is better.
The 260 units will be split between five buildings, each four stories high, with 400 parking spaces. The developers described a community of young professionals and “empty nesters” centered around a clubhouse, pool, and other amenities.
Richardson said the company has done many projects like this around New England. It plans to retain ownership of the project and hire locals to build and maintain it. Once complete, it will have an on-site activities director and maintenance staff.
Selectman Don Chioffi asked about the company’s estimates on how many children the project might add to the school system.
Richardson said given that 40 of the units will be one-bedroom and the rest two-bedroom, the estimate is about 8% will have children, so between 22 and 24 might enter K-12 grades.
According to Walker, these figures are based on past projects and are somewhat higher than what’s expected.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft, whose property abuts the project, said the Act 250 process will address the many questions people might have about the project
Richardson said this is a preliminary presentation and he expects to meet with everyone from local fire and police officials to those in charge of public works.
No project is perfect, said Selectman Joe Denardo. He said the positive aspects of this project all sound good to him, but wanted to know if there had been issues, such as traffic.
Chioffi asked why the developers had chosen Rutland Town to build this. Richardson said the area is showing some growth, and there’s a need for this kind of housing. Also, Chioffi wanted to know what the vacancy rate was in their other properties. Walker claimed there’s actually a waiting list for people to get in.
