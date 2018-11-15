BRANDON — The Babcock Solar project won’t be going forward.
On Thursday, Babcock Solar Farm LLC filed a motion with the Public Utility Commission, asking it to dismiss Babcock’s petition for a certificate of public good and to cancel a public hearing and site visit scheduled for Monday.
The PUC responded later in the afternoon with an order granting the request to cancel the site visit and setting a Nov. 28 deadline for any responses to Babcock’s motion to dismiss its own petition.
“I guess the town of Brandon is relieved we won’t have to deal with it,” said Brandon Town Manager David Atherton on Thursday. “I think there’s been a big sigh of relief from the adjoining landowners.”
He said the town has raised numerous concerns about the proposed 2.2-megawatt project that was planned for an area of farmland near Park Street Extension and 21 Country Club Road.
Babcock Solar Farm LLC is a subsidiary of Conti Solar, a company based in Edison, New Jersey.
The project received heavy resistance from its neighbors and the town since it was announced earlier this year. In the past, residents have expressed worries over the project’s potential impacts on aesthetics, the environment and public infrastructure.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said his organization has reviewed the Babcock project and listed a number of concerns. Among them, Bove said, was that the project doesn’t conform with the Brandon Town Plan, would be built on prime agricultural land, which the commission discourages, and that it would be built on an undeveloped parcel.
Bove said the commission doesn’t support or not support projects, it just makes its concerns, if any, known to the PUC.
“We are pleased it was withdrawn,” said Cindy Hill, an attorney representing a group of adjoining landowners. “There are still a lot of details to sort out.”
Hill represents Robert and Kathryn Clark, Jonathan Blake and Country Club Townhomes Owners’ Association Inc., who are all parties to the Babcock proceedings. Numerous motions were filed by Hill’s clients and Babcock Solar contesting the group’s status as intervenors and the scope of matters they could testify to. The PUC didn’t rule on these prior to Thursday’s motion by Babcock to withdraw its petition.
Hill said because other parties have become involved in these proceedings, the developer can’t simply withdraw its petition, it has to file a motion to do so and have said motion granted by the PUC. It’s possible some parties may be looking to recoup legal fees and filing fees.
Neighbors also had concerns over a water line owned by Brandon Fire District #1 that runs under the property where the project was to be built. They took these concerns to a Brandon Fire District #1 Prudential Committee meeting last week, where the committee said it would reach out to the PUC for information and would do what was necessary to protect the water line.
Babcock Solar LLC filed its petition for a certificate of public good in August. This came months after it had looked for another site, a search it began after receiving public backlash over its proposal.
Prior to this, the PUC had awarded Babcock a standard-offer contract. These contracts are awarded to qualifying renewable energy projects that apply for them. They guarantee a set price for energy produced. It’s part of a state program to spur the development of such projects. They’re site-specific, however, and Babcock’s request to amend the contract to accommodate another location was denied by the PUC.
Brandon has a number of solar projects built or currently in the permitting process. Another recent filing for a certificate of public good was from Davenport Solar, a 15-megawatt project proposed for an area off Carver Street. Davenport Solar LLC is owned by NextEra Energy Resource, of Juno Beach, Florida. It’s in its early phases regarding permitting and the PUC has yet to schedule a public hearing or site visit.
Atherton said Thursday Brandon is fairly supportive of solar projects, given they’re well-sited.
