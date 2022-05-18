CASTLETON — After a nearly three-hour long hearing discussing the site plan for a 99-unit senior living facility proposed for Sand Hill Road, the Development Review Board voted unanimously to take the matter up again at its June 7 meeting.
The project was first proposed in 2018 by Hale Resources. If built, it will be on an 18-acre parcel currently owned by the town bordering a farm and across the road from a solar field.
The land was donated to the town several years ago by Castleton University for the purpose of economic development. The school itself had the land donated to it by an estate. Tuesday’s Development Review Board hearing was the second such hearing, the previous one having been in October. Board members heard more details about the site plan and from residents who had concerns ranging from water runoff to traffic.
The board began its meeting with an executive session to discuss legal advice it had been given from its attorney. The lengthy meeting was followed by a deliberative session, after which the board took no action beside saying it would hear more in June.
Bryan Currier, of O’Leary-Burke Civil Associates, said the site plan is similar to the one the DRB was shown in October. He said the four-story building will be less than 48 feet high as the board requested. It will be 140 feet from Sand Hill Road, with 65 spaces for parking in front. Vegetation will be planted out front to soften the building’s visual presence.
“One of the new things you haven’t seen yet is on the northern part of the building we’re proposing a rescue building complete with ambulance bays,” he said.
It’s estimated that the structure will use 9,500 gallons of water per day. There will be a fire hydrant installed.
“The traffic study concluded that it would not cause unreasonable congestion of traffic and it also recommended, for speed consideration, installing either a temporary or a permanent radar speed sign along Sand Hill Road that we’re more than happy to comply with,” he said.
The project has a fair amount of permitting to get through, Currier said.
“We are subject to Act 250 review so if we are able to move through the local process we will be required to go to the state to answer any questions the board has and answer any comments the neighbors may have that the board would like us to respond to,” he said.
Several residents of Sand Hill Road have made public their distaste for the project. Earlier this month, the developer requested the Select Board extend the due diligence period on the purchase and sale agreement, which the board granted despite some urging from Sand Hill Road residents to abandon the project completely.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said the lack of housing in the area has become a crisis. Employers are having trouble hiring people because folks wanting to move here can’t find an apartment or a house. This is affecting businesses of all sizes including large ones like General Electric.
“What we have is a concierge service that answers questions from people who want to move here, and their first question is, ‘Do you have an apartment where it has stainless steel in the kitchen and three bedrooms’ and we say, ‘Absolutely not.’”
He noted that he wasn’t there to tell anyone where they should put a project like this or what it should look like, but a senior housing facility would free up some homes for workers to buy or rent, and that’s needed sooner rather than later.
Katy Culpo, a Castleton University professor, said Wednesday that the project is far too large for the neighborhood.
She and her husband, who coaches the men’s basketball team at Castleton University, bought their home on Sand Hill Road in 2011 when much of the road wasn’t paved.
“We say as a state we want to protect agricultural land and open spaces and our culture and our scenery, then you have this residential road with one of the only two or three operating farms in the town of Castleton and we’re going to put in this 99 unit living facility, and I just don’t think you can guarantee water runoff and salt and sand and sediment … it’s just a lot,” she said.
Many feel the area has been impacted enough by the solar array, she said.
Culpo said she doesn’t speak for everyone in the neighborhood, and would be fine with a senior living facility on the town-owned parcel, just not one this large.
“There could be worse options,” she said. “I am absolutely opposed to four stories. The size and magnitude of the building is too big. It’s too much. I do not believe it fits in our Castleton town plan.”
She said many at Tuesday’s hearing felt the board focused too much on the developer’s side of things and there wasn’t enough time spent listening to resident’s issues. The hope is, the hearing in June will allow for more of their concerns to be heard and addressed.
