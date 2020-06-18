With a permit from Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation, members of the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust are asking residents who live in the Float Bridge Bay Area on the shore of the lake to consider a different way of removing Eurasian Water Milfoil.
Luca Conte, president of the trust, said the residents who live around other lakes in Vermont have used Diver Assisted Suction Harvesting (DASH) but it will be new to Lake Bomoseen.
Conte pointed out the permit is limited. Of the more than 900 homes on the lake, the permit covers about 45 homes in what is known as Float Bridge Bay.
Members of the trust successfully applied for a 10-year permit to try DASH services, provided by Lighthouse Marine, of Hydeville, in Lake Bomoseen to respond to the presence of the invasive species of milfoil that has contaminated the lake.
Property owners around Bomoseen are not required to use DASH services and, if they do, they must pay for it. This year, the price for DASH services is $125 an hour with a four-hour minimum. A release from the trust said the typical lakefront property would require five to eight hours.
In the DASH process, trained divers remove milfoil by the roots, while avoiding native species.
“But it seems like everything only works for one season so even though you do suck out the roots, next spring, you’ll have rootlets that for various reasons come off of plants on motorboat propellers or from the harvester that cuts it and those rootlets will replant, so it’s not a permanent solution,” Conte said.
The trust has applied for a permit for benthic barriers, that act like a blanket or tarp to cover the bottom of a lake to prevent recurrence of milfoil.
Misha Cetner, who oversees the lakes and ponds regulatory program and the acquired nuisance control permitting for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, said DASH is used “pretty extensively” in other Vermont waterbodies for milfoil control.
The Lake Bomoseen project will focus on efforts to “restore any impacted good uses such as boating or swimming,” Cetner added.
Under the permit, the DASH work in Lake Bomoseen can’t start until July 1 and must be complete by October. Homeowners along the lake have already signed up but Conte said there’s still capacity for other residents to join..
Because the permit is a first for Bomoseen, Conte said he expects this year will be a learning process for the homeowners who use the DASH process. But Conte said that has been true of the trust since its inception.
“That’s why we were started in 2015, to come up with some alternatives to the usual methods of chemicals or a weed harvester (which) basically is nothing other than a big lawn mower for the lake,” he said.
A separate organization, the Lake Bomoseen Association, bought a harvester in 2018, but Conte said some found it controversial because of concerns that the harvested milfoil could spawn other weeds and the theory that the remaining milfoil could become stronger as the plants were removed, which Conte called the “pruning” effect.
Conte said DASH had been successful in other lakes so he didn’t expect a review after the DASH projects are over to see if the method worked. However, he said the biggest concern was the cost and whether all residents along Lake Bomoseen could afford it or would find the cost worthwhile.
Cetner said the non-chemical milfoil control tools have pros and cons. For DASH, Cetner said the diver could more selectively target milfoil and leave the beneficial, native plants alone, but he added the process could be time-consuming and costly.
“You’re paying for a diver down in the water, and it’s not fast,” he said.
While the DASH process is currently limited under the permit to the homes in the Float Bridge Bay area, Conte said individual homeowners could apply for their own general permits if they want to hire divers to remove milfoil from the lake area by their home. For a fee, members of the trust can assist homeowners in applying for the trust.
Conte said he expected the trust would one day apply for a permit that would allow DASH treatment for the whole lake.
The trust is a nonprofit group that exists only to develop a healthy ecology for Lake Bomoseen.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.