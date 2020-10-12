MONTPELIER — The state announced last week it will end the moratorium it placed on utility disconnections back in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those in arrears will have options, according to state officials.
Kyle Landis-Marinello, general counsel for the Public Utility Commission, said Monday that the Department of Public Service, along with a number of utilities, recommend the moratorium end and not be extended.
According to the PUC, in August the Department of Public Service rolled out the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program, an $8 million pot of federal money made available by the CARES Act aimed at helping customers of public utilities impacted by COVID-19 with their past-due bills. Those funds will expire in December whether they’re spent or not.
VCAAP applications and information on the program can be found at bit.ly/VCAAP2020
Landis-Marinello said that according to DPS, much of the VCAAP funds are unspent and utilities are reporting that the moratorium has made working with customers on their bills difficult.
“The department did speak specifically about their view that more people would sign up for the assistance program available if the moratorium were lifted,” he said. “There were some utilities that expressed that view, as well, and the utilities were also talking about having trouble communicating with some of their customers who had fallen behind on their bills.”
Landis-Marinello said that utilities who move ahead with a disconnection will have to follow the normal rules, plus some added ones. The details on those will be released this week, he said, but it’s expected that at least one requirement will be that they’ll have to offer customers a payment plan for their back-bills, allowing at least a year for repayment.
According to the PUC order, dated last Thursday, all of the utilities who commented indicated they would work to avoid disconnections. It named Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas specifically as saying they do not plan to disconnect customers this winter.
“Thus, although our mandatory temporary moratorium will be lifted in the coming weeks, the customers of these large utilities may have until the spring of 2021 to work with their utilities on payment arrangements to avoid disconnections,” the PUC stated. “We expect that at least some other utilities will follow suit.”
The PUC order also stated that, according to the utilities, the moratorium has left customers with little reason to work with them.
“In short, without any possibility of disconnection, a significant number of customers are refusing to communicate with their utilities,” the order states. “We are persuaded by the Department and the utilities that consumers shielded by a disconnection moratorium at this time are less likely to reach out to or respond to their utility companies about past-due balances. This prevents the consumers from learning about and taking advantage of programs that can assist them in repaying past-due balances — including the time-limited VCAAP funds.”
The PUC also directed the DPS to file a report by Nov. 15 on how much VCAAP funds have been distributed. It gave the utilities until Dec. 15 to file a report on how lifting the moratorium affected their disconnections, how many customers used VCAAP money, and how many customers in arrears are seeking to make repayment plans.
