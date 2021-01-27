Dismas of Vermont will open a fifth site, its second in Rutland on Royce Street, in March, which will only serve women as they transition.
“It really fits our mission. We want to be able to give people every opportunity to have stable housing so they can get back on their feet, but it also works in the sense that we’re able to provide a sense of community and also bring the community in to help these individuals to become part of our communities again,” said Jim Curran, executive director of Dismas of Vermont.
Curran said the site, which is being leased from the Rutland Housing Trust, will be able to serve up to eight women at a time.
In a statement, Curran said the new site will be “dedicated entirely to meeting the unique reintegration challenges facing formerly incarcerated women.”
DOV already operates residential facilities in Rutland, which has space for eight; Burlington, which has space for nine people; Hartford, which can serve 11 people; and Winooski, which can serve 11 people as well.
Curran, who has been the executive director of DOV since June, acknowledged that the Vermont Department of Corrections had decided that a single congregate housing site couldn’t serve men and women, but said DOV has acted independently of the state Department of Corrections.
Rutland had a gap in transitional housing, Curran added.
“This was actually an independent move, but we anticipate to partner with the DOC with this house going forward,” he said.
Dismas of Vermont had only been taking referrals from corrections which had restricted them to serving men only, but Curran said when the new site opens, they’ll be able to accept referrals from other sources.
Allan Sullivan, president of the DOV board of directors, said the new site will allow Dismas of Vermont to continue doing what’s it done for about 30 years, which is to serve men and women as they transition out of incarceration.
Sullivan added that DOV has been “very blessed” to have “deep community support” in Rutland and the other sites where it has facilities.
“That level of support has given us the ability to develop new strategies, to expand what it is that we do. There is plainly a need in the state to assist women who are coming out of the prison system and in achieving not just reintegration but a full reconciliation with the communities to which they are returning,” he said.
At least one feature of DOV is expected to continue. Volunteers from the community will prepare a meal and share dinners with the residents.
But Curran said there will also be some extra space on Royce that will be used by Turning Point, which will allow them to provide recovery services on-site.
“What we’ve found is that through the years, our residents are struggling with substance abuse disorder. That rate has increased to 80%. I think three years (ago) it was 50%. Now it’s 880%, so providing a low barrier route for support in this area was very interesting for us” he said.
Tonya Wright, the program supervisor of Turning Point, said in a statement that both organizations will benefit from the collaboration.
“With the addition of the new Royce Street Women’s House, we are able to expand our delivery of peer-support services. Allowing Turning Point staff to set up a satellite office, on site, for 20 hours per week will give us the time and space needed to provide every resident with a recovery coach who can help them find and navigate the resources necessary to overcome their personal barriers to moving forward and maintain recovery,” she said.
Curran said the staff at Dismas has been taking many precautions to be able to safely operate a residential facility through the pandemic, many of them the kinds of safety measures recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Department of Health.
As a program, Dismas began in the early 1970s in Nashville. Dismas of Vermont was started in 1986 by Rita and Frank McCaffrey, of Rutland. Frank McCaffrey was a longtime judge who served for years on the drug court and for whom the criminal courthouse in Rutland County is named.
Since 2002, DOV has operated as a standalone, independent Vermont not-for-profit.
