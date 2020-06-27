The former executive director of the United Way for Lamoille County will be succeeding the longtime leader of Dismas of Vermont, a nonprofit that helps inmates transition from prison back into their community.
James Curran agreed to start immediately with Dismas of Vermont, which has three local sites, including one in Rutland.
Curran said Friday that his connection to Dismas was personal.
The United Way of Lamoille County operates a firewood project that uses wood from the state’s timber sales. The wood is provided to Lamoille County residents who need heating assistance.
“One of the volunteer groups that I had last fall was the Dismas group from the Burlington and Winooski area. I found that what Dismas does, really connects to what my personal experience was,” Curran said. “I’ve worked with corrections crews before on many other projects, but what was different about the Dismas group was the residents were so engaged, so helpful. We were just hanging out and processing wood and having a really great time.”
That experience, which Curran said happened in the fall, changed the way he thought about people being released from incarceration. Curran added that he saw it as a demonstration that Dismas and its methods worked.
When he learned Dismas was looking for a new executive director, Curran expressed his interest.
Jan-Roberta Tarjan, who served as Dismas’ executive director since 2011, announced her intention to retire several months ago.
By email, Allan Sullivan, the incoming president of the Dismas of Vermont board of directors, said Curran was chosen after a “very engaged” search committee put in a lot of work.
“We received many very strong applications and put Jim and others through several rounds of interviews with board members. Jim clearly stood out. Jim exudes a quiet confidence that I personally find comforting in a leader. On top of that, he has a deep commitment to community service and organizational fund raising,” Sullivan said.
Curran said his approach would be “building upon the great work that’s already happened over the past 30 plus years.”
However, he said he would also be looking for “new opportunities to broaden our impacts.”
A release announcing Curran’s new position described the core mission of Dismas of Vermont as “achieving lasting reconciliation between former offenders and their communities.”
Curran said he’s had success in his professional career building and growing what a nonprofit can offer and finding opportunities for expansion to serve more people. He said he hopes to use those skills with Dismas of Vermont.
Dismas provides housing for its clients during their transition. Curran acknowledged this presented special challenges during the pandemic.
“The staff and house directors have done a fantastic job of managing that situation and how the house itself, in each location, is able to control and monitor and make sure that folks are following the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ guidelines the best that we can and following procedures including temperature checks,” he said.
There have been no COVID-19 cases identified at any of the Dismas of Vermont sites, according to Curran.
Sullivan said there are other challenges for Vermont’s Dismas organization, which board members believe Curran can handle.
“We are also seeing a lot of attention by policy makers around how best the state can effectively work to reintegrate men and women who were formerly incarcerated back into their communities,” Sullivan said. “Our board is convinced that Jim is the right person to lead and represent our Dismas community.”
Curran, who said he’s originally from Southern Vermont, said he hopes to visit the Rutland site within the next couple of weeks while observing the state’s health and safety guidelines.
Tarjan will continue at Dismas during the coming weeks to assist Curran and make the transition easier.
Dismas of Vermont is an independent Vermont nonprofit group but collaborates with the national Dismas organization. It has Rutland roots being founded more than 30 years ago but Judge Frank McCaffrey, for whom the Rutland County criminal and family courthouse is named, and his wife, Rita McCaffrey.
Its other three sites are in Burlington, Hartford and Winooski.
