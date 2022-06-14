A local hotel that’s been housing a large number of people using state vouchers will need an amended Act 250 permit, according to a decision released Monday.
Since the pandemic began, many inns and hotels across the state have been letting people experiencing homelessness obtain rooms via the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program, administered by the Department for Children and Families.
The Cortina Inn is one such hotel. Last year, town police noted a sharp increase in theft complaints from the businesses around the Cortina, formerly known as the Holiday Inn, and the Quality Inn, which is located in the city.
The town select board has said that many of the Cortina’s 150 rooms are being let out to people through the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program, putting a large number of people with high needs in one area and thus creating a burden on the town’s police and fire resources.
After several conversations with the Cortina’s owner, Anil Sachdev, who controls the Quality Inn as well, and a fruitless attempt to receive funds from the state to cover police time, the board sought an opinion from the local environmental commission, which oversees Act 250 permits. This was in late May.
On Monday, District Coordinator, Kim Lutchko, released a jurisdictional opinion stating that based on the information she’d received from Rutland Town Attorney Kevin Brown, the Cortina Inn’s activities constitute a material change of use from what’s allowed in its Act 250 permit, and it will need to seek an amendment.
Sachdev has 30 days to appeal the decision. He said Tuesday that he hadn’t yet seen Lutchko’s opinion and was referring questions about this matter to his attorney, Frank Urso. Reached Tuesday, Urso said he hadn’t yet seen the document but would review it and discuss it with Sachdev.
“The Act 250 process has served the state very well,” said Select Board Chair Don Chioffi on Tuesday. “We can complain about the slowness of it or whatever, but the criteria in there are meaningful criteria. And the main criteria that we’re focusing on is a substantial impact on the community’s ability to provide services.”
He said Sachdev was told by the town that he had 30 days to seek an amended permit, but never did, leaving the town with few options.
“The bottom line is, we’ve got to look for answers, not just complaints,” Chioffi said. “It isn’t so much placing blame as it is identifying the problem and then looking for a solution to the problem.”
The town will automatically have party status should the district environmental commission go through with scheduling a hearing, said Chioffi. The city will likewise have party status.
Chioffi said the situation with the hotel isn’t dissimilar to that of the former Diamond Run Mall, which as part of its Act 250 permit, issued many years ago, was required to pay a substantial sum in economic impact fees. These were merely projected impacts, Chioffi said. In this case, the town and city have extensive documentation as to impacts that have already occurred.
“A decision in the town’s favor is not only going to bode well for the town but, let’s face it, it’s a statewide implication, because it tells people everywhere in the state that are experiencing the same problems that you can use this judicial system to get some enforcement,” said Chioffi.
Beside the draw on fire and police, the board is concerned about economic impacts related to summer tourism.
Chioffi also noted that the town has received little information from the Life Intervention Team, the company hired by the Cortina to provide social services, about how successful it has been placing people experiencing homelessness into either permanent homes or jobs.
Sachdev said in a past interview that people are slowly moving out of the hotel and into other places as they become available. He claimed that he doesn’t expect to be housing otherwise homeless folks past the summer months.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rutland Middle School auditorium, there will be a public forum on the issues surrounding the two hotels.
