MONTPELIER — The Department of Motor Vehicles is granting 90-day extensions on license and registration renewals, per the governor’s executive order relating to the coronavirus.
The DMV announced Tuesday it’s also asking people to complete paperwork either online or by mail.
“Completing renewals by mail or online is a great convenience to our customers, and at this time, it is also a vital way to contribute to public health and the greater good,” said DMV Commissioner, Wanda Minoli, in a statement.
The extension is for people who can’t renew online or by mail.
“I appreciate Commissioner Minoli’s quick work to support Vermonters who may need flexibility with renewals during these unprecedented times,” said Gov. Phil Scott, in the statement. “We must all do our part, and I urge Vermonters to take advantage of these online services to help in our effort to slow the spread of this virus and protect those at greatest risk.”
The DMV said 80% of its office visits are for registrations and licenses, most of these being renewals.
For assistance, people can call the DMV at 828-2000 or 888-998-3766. They can go online as well.
