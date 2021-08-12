Having two children younger than 12 who will soon return to school, Dr. Rick Hildebrant knows that some parents have questions about keeping their children safe, especially from the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Hildebrant, director of hospital medicine and chief medical information officer, noted a spike in cases in Vermont as well as the rest of the country. On Monday, the COVID-19 dashboard, maintained by the Vermont Department of Health, posted 85 new cases of the respiratory disease.
“I’ve had some personal experiences, working in the hospital and some experiences in the community. I think it’s useful to talk about it and spread some information to try and help people during this time,” he said.
The Delta variant is more easily transmissible and has become the dominant strain of the disease in Vermont and throughout the United States, Hildebrant said. Delta is also affecting “anyone and everyone who is unvaccinated” while the earlier COVID-19 virus tended to have a greater affect on people who were older or had underlying medical conditions.
“People are getting sicker. There are more people that are requiring hospital-level care because of it,” he said.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said he believed the bottom line for responding to COVID, even the Delta variant, is “vaccination, vaccination, vaccination.”
“We know our vaccination rate among teachers and school staff is really quite good. That’s a good starting point. We need to make sure that the vaccination rate among those who can be vaccinated, 12 to 17, continues to rise. We’re doing so well compared to other states, but obviously, we really want to get that (rate) to very high levels,” he said.
Levine said he also wanted Vermont schools to look at what the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “layered strategies.”
“If you do nothing in layers except for one thing, the thing that rises to the very top of the list and is the most impactful is masking,” he said.
Hildebrant encouraged masking as well but said he also had concerns about how easily the Delta virus can spread.
“Based on how contagious this variant is, and that’s one of the main differences — it’s so much more contagious — chances are, if you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re going to get COVID,” Hildebrant said.
Parental diligence is required because children younger than 12 are not authorized to get the vaccine yet and because they will soon be spending hours with other children and adults inside for school.
“That’s a big risk. Yes, they’re hopefully going to be wearing masks and very diligent about wearing masks, but the risk of infection now is higher than it was last year,” he said.
Hildebrant said he will watch to see when the vaccines are approved for children and will be “first in line” to get his kids vaccinated so they don’t get the disease or spread it to others.
“One kid gets COVID, before you know it, the whole class has COVID or the whole school has COVID, and I think we’re going to be seeing that in the fall. You’ll have an isolated case that spreads around the school relatively rapidly,” he said.
Hildebrant said it was very important to know when kids can get the shot and for students to get the vaccination if they’re eligible.
Even through the Delta variant spreads more easily, the evidence continues to show that vaccines already in use are effective at preventing a patient from getting COVID or getting a serious case that could lead to hospitalization or worse.
“It’s like wearing a suit of armor, OK,” said Hildebrant, although he prefaced this by saying the immune system is “challenging to explain” and complicated. “Is it possible that with enough virus, that armor can be pierced? Yes, absolutely.”
He pointed to an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where 430 confirmed cases were reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Almost 70% of those with COVID were fully vaccinated.
Almost all of the cases, except three, were “mild and without complication,” according to the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.
Hildebrant said those results indicated that vaccines were doing what they should, which is preventing people who get the virus from needing hospitalization or extreme measures such as being put on ventilators.
He said that was especially important now because other hospitals near Rutland that provide tertiary care do not have the capacity for more patients who need acute care. The problem is not because of COVID patients, but people who delayed medical care during the pandemic, he added.
However, it still points to more need than capacity which Hildebrant said was another reason to be vaccinated and reduce the chances of needing hospital-level care.
Levine said he believed the delay in approving vaccines for children was figuring out the right dosage for children who are likely to need a different concentration of vaccine than larger adults. He said the wait had nothing to do with the vaccines being ineffective or harmful.
“People are a little disappointed that they just haven’t done this yet, but it’s just the way the clinical trial process works and, believe me, this is still going at warp speed since we’ve all been able to get vaccines ourselves since December or January. Unfortunately, we have to ask for patience,” he said.
Hildebrant supports students returning to in-person learning. He said one of his kids does not learn well remotely and would face challenges without returning to class.
“It’s really important that our kids get an education. You can’t defer education for three years and expect no outcome on the results,” he said.
While Hildebrant noted that parents needed to decide what was best for their children, he said he knew other parents agreed with him about the importance of getting students back to school.
“The best way we can do that is all come together. Be safe. Follow all the guidelines as they come out. Get our vaccines,” he said.
