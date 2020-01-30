“Face of Recovery” is a short documentary that focuses on the story of an athlete and power-lifter who became addicted to drugs but entered into recovery, developing an unlikely friendship with the prosecutor who handled his case, U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan.
Justin Goulet injured himself in a weightlifting competition. Prescription medications provided pain relief for a time but Goulet eventually turned to heroin. As he became more dependent on heroin he turned to a variety of methods to gain access to the drug, eventually crossing over into committing crimes.
“Face of Recovery” provides insight into the relationship between Goulet and Nolan. Goulet speaks about his path from a collegiate strength and conditioning coach to heroin addict, federal defendant and convicted felon.
His path to recovery began when the jail cell door closed behind him in federal prison, he explains during the documentary.
Goulet is now a business owner and newly married. His message of hope, that recovery from drug addiction is possible, in the midst of the drug crisis is highlighted in the video.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is bringing “Face of Recovery” to Rutland High School at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 for a community viewing.
Goulet and Nolan will participate in an interactive discussion with attendees following the film.
The PSA can be seen at bit.ly/RecoveryPSA.
