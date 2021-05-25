State Police said a vehicle drove over another after rear-ending it.
According to police, at 4:22 p.m. Friday, a 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Jason Weedman, 37, of Pittsford, was northbound on Route 7 behind a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette being operated by Bruce Welsh, 72, of Clarendon. Welsh attempted to turn left onto McKinley Avenue. Weedman collided with him, driving over the top of the vehicle.
Weedman suffered a broken nose and was taken to the Rutland hospital. Welsh wasn’t injured, though his passenger, Linda Watson, 73, of Clarendon, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The Rutland Town Fire Department and Region Ambulance assisted on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.