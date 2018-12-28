PITTSFORD — A woman’s dog was shot and killed on Christmas Day by a neighbor who thought the animal was a coyote chasing deer, according to State Police.
State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said the person who shot the dog contacted State Police, admitting that he shot the dog thinking it was a coyote.
Silverman didn’t identify the owner of the dog, nor the person who shot it, however WCAX Channel 3 did run a story naming Lisa Granger as the dog’s owner. Granger told the station the dog, “Maple,” a husky mix, had been let out and ran off with another dog.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Vermont State Police are continuing to review the incident to determine whether any charges are appropriate.
Attempts to reach Granger by the Herald haven’t been successful.
On Dec. 26, the group “Protect Our Wildlife Vermont” posted to its Facebook page news of the incident. In the comments below that post is a message left by a Facebook user by the name of Lisa Granger.
The following quotes from Granger are verbatim from her Facebook postings.
“My 2 dogs were in the truck christmas morning with my husband to run a present to the house we care take at,” reads Granger’s post. “My husband thought he would let them out as he was just going in to drop a gift off and would be only a few minutes. when he came out they were both gone, he called me to tell me he couldnt find them after calling for them and i got in my car and immediately went over to look for them.”
She said when her dogs are out they usually wear something bright or have a bell collar on.
“My husband knows they shouldnt be out together loose but made a bad choice in doing so and trusting them and blames himself for this whole series of events that led to maple being shot,” reads Granger’s post. “I know where the man who shot Maple lives and will be going over there to talk to him and let him know that his actions in not knowing what he was shooting has done to us as maple was truly a people dog, a couch potatoe , a protector and just the sweetest dog ever and we are more than sad to lose such a beautiful loving dog, I do not wish this man any ill will but i want him to know what he has done so maybe he looks and thinks before pulling that trigger again.”
She left another comment indicating she has since spoken to the shooter.
“I called him today as i wanted to talk to him, He said he thought she was a coyote. and did seem very sorry as he has 2 dogs himself, also said he woulld never pull the trigger again unless he was sure of what he was aiming it , the whole situation on christmas went from bad from when my dog took off to horrific and now we are living with the consequences. The guy doesnt sound like a looney or like he goes off and kills coyotes on a daily basis . I will be meeting him this week at some point . I myself do not agree with coyote killing and know there are many that do just shoot anything brown!”
According to the WCAX report, the trooper who responded to the incident was Steven Schutt. He told the station it wasn’t an issue of negligence, as the dog strongly resembled a coyote and its collar was concealed by its fur.
According to the Department of Fish & Wildlife’s website, there’s no closed hunting season for coyotes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.