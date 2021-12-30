FAIR HAVEN — A dog park, a dam, a revolving loan fund, the loss of the Red House, and Route 22A took the headlines for Fair Haven in 2021.
In January, the Herald reported that Pet Mayor Murfee had helped raise $20,000 to put toward a new playground near the elementary school. Murfee is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, owned by Linda Barker. His predecessor was a goat named Lincoln who had helped generate $10,000 for the playground. The town also kicked in several thousand dollars and secured more in grants. The pet mayor program was established to raise money for these kinds of projects.
Following the playground, Barker worked with Murfee and the Friends of the Fur Haven Dog Park to raise money for said dog park to be built. There were discussions about where to put it, but it was ultimately decided that the former airport property, owned by the town, would be best.
Things started getting tense between the dog park group and town management over the exact siting of the dog park, with Town Manager Joe Gunter having concerns about the project running afoul of state wetland regulations. Hard feelings persisted, ratcheting up when it was learned the state would require an $8,000 permit fee. The dog park group was upset because they’d told donors the park would be fully open this year. It’s open now, but some of the items the group wants to install there will have to wait until spring.
The town was able to hold onto $30,000 by lending it out back in August.
The town had the funds sitting in its small business revolving loan fund, established a few years ago with help from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Because no one had applied for the money, it was scheduled to go back to the USDA on July 1, but then David Nelson, owner of the Playhouse building, applied for it. The board approved his request, essentially saving the fund from excitation through non-use. Nelson plans to use it to help renovate the third floor of the building. He has five years to pay back the $30,000 at 0% interest. The town can then lend out to others what gets paid back; it can even increase the size of the fund through other sources.
The town’s Energy Committee went before the Select Board on a few occasions to talk about getting the dam off Depot Street producing electricity. A study completed in 2014 showed this was feasible. The committee believes it still is, and with an apparent shift in people’s attitude towards renewable energy and an influx of federal funds related to pandemic relief this might be the time to make headway on the project. Board members said they like the idea of the dam producing power for the town and hate to abandon the notion, but there would still be significant financial and environmental permitting hurdles to clear.
In October, Fair Haven said goodbye to the “Red House,” a 235 year old home that was demolished to make room for the nearby Stewart’s Shops expansion. The Red House was a private home and had been renovated and added onto many times over the years. The Fair Haven Historical Society wanted to preserve it somehow, but the cost and short timeframe prohibited that from happening. Stewart’s did, however, allow the society to salvage artifacts and some architectural elements from the home.
In late November, those who travel Route 22A got some good news, the road will be getting $5 million of work come spring. The project will stretch 15 miles from the north side of Fair Haven to Route 73 in Orwell. Residents have been complaining for some time about how treacherous the road has become. The issue appeared to reach a head in October after a Fair Haven Union High School student died in a crash along the road in West Haven.
