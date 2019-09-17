NORTH CLARENDON — Firefighters helped a dog owner rescue his animal Tuesday after it got stuck in barbed wire.
Kevin Brown, deputy chief of the Shrewsbury Fire Department, said firefighters from his department and Clarendon were sent to Railroad Drive at around 10:30 a.m. for a report that a dog had become tangled in barbed wire. Brown said he gave a pair of cutters to the dog’s owner, who freed it and took it to a veterinarian.
He said the wire was old and off in the woods. The rescue took about 15 minutes and a bit of wire was stuck in the dog.
Brown didn’t have the name of the dog’s owner.
Alyssa Cox, receptionist at Clarendon Animal Clinic, said Tuesday a dog was brought into the clinic with some barbed wire stuck to its midsection. The wire was removed. The dog didn’t need stitches and was expected back the next day for a check-up.
