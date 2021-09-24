PITTSFORD — After several years in the permitting phase, the Dollar General at the foot of Plains Road is being built.
“It’s gone up very quickly after many months of very slow landscaping progress,” said Town Manager John Haverstock on Friday.
Construction began sometime within the past several weeks. On Thursday, a crane was on site lifting roof trusses into place.
The project was first proposed in 2016 and met with a great deal of local concern. Residents spent several months at Development Review Board hearings discussing various aspects of the project, ultimately appealing the DRB’s decision to the state Environmental Court.
The property at 40 Plains Road had been owned by Frank von Turkovich, an attorney with an office in Montpelier. According to Haverstock, a vacant residence had been on the site for upwards of 10 years that was demolished for the project.
According to 2018 court filings, Dollar General backed out of the project, though von Turkovich planned to develop the property as a retail store.
Haverstock said Friday the property was sold to Dollar General after being permitted.
He said the town has agreed to take ownership of a thin strip of property across the road from the Dollar General, allowing the intersection to be crafted into more of a T shape, for safety reasons.
Haverstock said he recalls hearing the Dollar General might be completed and opened this year.
Abigail Dery, project engineer with Trudell Consulting, said Friday she could confirm the store is being built, referring queries to Dollar General.
David Cooper, of the Rutland firm Facey Goss & McPhee PC, which represented von Turkovich, did not return calls seeking comment, nor did von Turkovich.
