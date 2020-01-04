A local man will continue to be held without bail after being charged with two felony counts of domestic assault last week, despite the fact that the woman whom police said was the victim of the assaults recanted her accusations during a Friday hearing.
David M. Hodges, 41, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday when he was arraigned Dec. 31 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief resulting in damage less than $250.
Hodges also has a pending set of charges from a Nov. 25 arraignment, during which he was arraigned in the same court and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony charge of unlawful trespass into an occupied home, a felony count of larceny from a person and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office asked Judge David Fenster to hold Hodges without bail, but Fenster instead released Hodges into the custody of a Castleton woman who had offered to allow Hodges to stay with her and promised to monitor Hodges to make sure he was following his court-ordered conditions of release.
An affidavit, written by Castleton Police Chief Joseph Mantello, said the woman contacted police Dec. 29 because she was concerned he might violate his conditions of release.
Mantello said the woman told them Dec. 30 that when Hodges realized he was on the phone, he picked her up, threw her from one room to another and choked her. Mantello said the woman told her the assault only stopped because a 5-year-old child in the house saw what happened and reacted.
On Friday, however, the woman testified that the allegations she made to Mantello were not true.
The woman acknowledged that she and Hodges had been “arguing about a personal matter and both got loud.”
“There was physical contact, I guess you could say, on both of our parts, but nothing like, no hitting, no choking, no slapping, punching, kicking, any of that happened. No throwing,” she said.
The woman said Hodges hadn’t caused her pain at all during the incident.
She testified that she and Hodges loudly argued on Dec. 30 over the same personal matter and not because she had called the police, she said.
However, she said her sister called the police because of the arguing.
“I was very upset because I knew once the police were there that everything was going to change,” she said.
The woman claimed police lied to her about her written statement and “amped her up” before she wrote it. She said she asked police if the statement could be used against Hodges and said police told her it couldn’t but also said Mantello was going to use it to decide whether Hodges would be charged.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Hodges, placed a Rutland man on the witness stand by phone. The man had offered to allow Hodges stay with him as the case is pending.
Fenster, however, pointed out that Hodges had been convicted of domestic violence and violating an abuse prevention order involving the woman who testified on Friday.
“It’s clear that the state has met its burden to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that (Hodges’) release does continue to present a risk of physical violence to any person,” Fenster said.
He explained his finding that Hodges presented a threat to “any person” was made because the law does not require him to find that a defendant presents a threat to a specific person.
Fenster said there were parts of the affidavit the woman hadn’t disputed, such as the behavior that caused her to worry he might violate his conditions of release. He also pointed out the woman had testified Friday to some physical contact between the two as they argued.
The sets of charges for which Hodges was arraigned in November and the set of charges for which he was arraigned in December, if he’s convicted of them, could result in Hodges being sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
