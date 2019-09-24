MONTPELIER — Vt. Attorney General T.J. Donovan has joined 21 attorneys general urging the federal government to support cannabis companies' access to the federal banking system in states with regulatory systems, and let states decide how they handle the future of their cannabis industry.
“We need to create a regulated market for cannabis in Vermont — banking is a major component of regulation,” Donovan said in a statement released by his office. “Action on this issue is long overdue. Passage of the STATES Act will empower Vermont entrepreneurs to engage in a transparent, regulated business and will allow the State to ensure consumer protection.”
Passage of the “Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) Act” (H.R. 2093; S. 1028) would remove the federal restriction to banks, allowing companies to take out loans, better manage financing, and payment for services with a credit or a debit card, rather than forcing them to pay with check or cash for medical cannabis.
Cannabis is recognized as a Schedule 1 drug, in the same category as cocaine or heroin, despite 33 states legalizing it. The industry already employs hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country and is expected to generate between $50 billion and $80 billion over the next decade, according to the state.
Keith Walsh, director of operations for PhytoScience Management Group, which operates a dispensary in Bennington, said access to banking would have an enormous impact on the company, as the company is currently unable to access loans for renovations.
“We're not able to accept debit card transactions,” Walsh said. “And not everyone deals with cash in the same way. ... We are in such a strange dynamic regarding the cannabis industry as a whole.”
“It could possibly change things for some of our patients to potentially come here less often,” said Angie Barger, herbalist and dispenser at Montpelier's Vermont Patient Alliance. “We often will see someone come in once or twice a week when the money comes in, but sometimes people have to set up an appointment on the bus schedule.”
Barger said their patient base has remained relatively steady for the past year, with five new patients coming in just Tuesday.
Though the cannabis plant has been around longer than humans, nearly a century's worth of propaganda has condemned the plant, which Burlington attorney Timothy Fair said is non-harmful. Fair is a partner with Vermont Cannabis Solutions, a law firm that opened in August 2018 to serve the legal needs of the state's cannabis industry.
“It's common sense whether you're an abolitionist or a supporter,” Fair said. “Things are moving quickly (now). ... It's hard to set a good argument for keeping the status quo.”
Conducting sales in cash only is untraceable, and creates a higher risk of robbery, opening up the door to shady dealings and could be remedied with the collaboration of a bank, according to the state.
The change, if implemented, would result in a fundamental shift that Fair said would immediately stimulate local economies by enabling transactions between cannabis companies and local contractors, and allow financing for expansion.
“Businesses, farmers will sell to dispensaries, contributing to the agriculture economy of the state,” Fair said. “It's a spiral-up. ... People no longer being arrested for a virtually harmless flower. People will be able to (then) work on the opioid crisis.”
Several reports have shown youth use has decreased in states that have legalized recreational marijuana use. Fair said people are swapping out their pharmaceuticals for cannabis because like alcohol, cannabis can be produced at varying strengths depending on what the customer wants.
Fair said people are uniting under the notion of free enterprise and embracing a new product for the market. However, some communities are more tentative on the subject.
The Clarendon Select Board recently voted Sept. 9 to create an ordinance to ban all recreational marijuana sales and dispensaries. It will take effect within 60 days of its passing, and citizens who want the town to vote on it have 44 days from then to circulate a petition. The petition would need to have 5% of the town’s registered voters signing it to be valid.
“The sale and/or dispensing of recreational marijuana and/or recreational marijuana products, including but not limited to solvents, edibles and seedlings, within the established limits of the Town of Clarendon are hereby prohibited, with the exception of marijuana specifically dispensed for medical purposes by a licensed marijuana dispensary as defined by Title 18 of the Vermont Statutes,” reads part of the ordinance.
Clarendon Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said that if voters produced an adequate petition and managed to render the ordinance not-legal, the Select Board would not challenge it further, but the ordinance would otherwise go into effect in early November.
“A lot of folks don't think this is a great idea,” Klopchin said of cannabis legalization and sales.
