The Department of Public Safety announced this week that Mourning Fox, who had been deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health, has been hired as the first director of mental health programs for the department that oversees Vermont State Police and Vermont Emergency Management.
Fox, who has worked in the mental health field for more than 25 years, is expected to coordinate and oversee efforts to deliver mental health services in the most effective way for the troopers working for the Vermont State Police at the 10 State Police barracks in Vermont.
In a statement, Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Department of Public Service called the new role a “crucial position” as staff consider the way mental health services can reimagine policing and safety services.
“We’re thrilled to welcome someone with the breadth and depth of experience that Mourning brings to this position,” Schirling said.
Fox said law-enforcement officers have worked with mental health professionals for many years as they respond to crises like mental health issues, addiction or other unmet social service needs. He pointed out that his time in the field includes working closely with police.
In Vermont, he was a member of the Mental Health Crisis Response Commission which reviews interactions between law enforcement and people with mental health issues that resulted in either injury or death.
He graduated in 2009 from the Plymouth Police Academy’s Basic Reserve Academy in Massachusetts, and he is trained and certified by the FBI and Special Operations Tactical International as a hostage and crisis negotiator.
“This is an opportunity to really start to make some significant changes in how troopers respond to people who are in crisis, whether it’s impacting (the troopers’) training, impacting their coordination of efforts. … I think one of the benefits of having this position is to coordinate all of the services throughout the state so there’s really consistency in how law enforcement responds to people who are in a crisis situation,” he said.
One of the early goals is to have a mental health professional embedded with each of the VSP barracks. Fox said another goal that he thinks will serve Vermonters, which he said has been supported by Schirling and leaders at the VSP, is developing alternative response models.
“I think we need to look at many different avenues, and I think we’re at a crossroads in being able to really provide that and make some significant changes in how we as a state respond to people when they’re in crisis,” he said.
Fox noted that law-enforcement officers are often tasked with responding to high-risk, unpredictable situations which could result in injury or worse to a victim, a person having a crisis or the officer.
“Part of how we look at our response models is being able to be flexible in how we respond. Being able to look at, ‘Is this a response that requires law-enforcement involvement? Is this a response that can be handled without law enforcement?,’” he said.
Fox said he would be looking at other states that have developed programs where if a situation requires a complex response, a law-enforcement officer, a social worker and a paramedic may be dispatched to respond. He said there would be conversations about whether a model like that would be appropriate for Vermont “to see what works here, what works within our laws, within our geographic situation and within our population.”
But not all crisis situations, created by substance abuse, personal issues or mental health needs, escalate to potential violence. Fox said he believed partnerships like those he wanted to bring to the DPS would provide useful tools for law-enforcement officers responding to any number of situations.
“It’s a matter of getting (Vermonters) connected with the appropriate and right supports. and it’s been shown, time and time again, in various regions, including in Vermont, where we have these types of programs already existing, it’s had an impact decreasing the frequency of emergency room use or frequent 911 use,” he said.
The Rutland City Police Department, for instance, works with a mental health professional in responding to certain calls.
While Fox started his position at the end of August, he said it was too early to predict when some of the tools he hopes to develop will be available to troopers and the communities they serve.
But he acknowledged his new position came at an interesting time as people in Vermont, and all over the world, are still responding to the pandemic. He said in some ways, the timing may work out because more people are aware of the value of effectively addressing mental health needs to prevent a crisis from escalating.
However, he said he understood one challenge would be finding the staff to embed in the various barracks. What might make it easier is that Fox said he’s less concerned with finding someone with specific credentials than finding someone who excels in the role.
“We’re not looking for licensed individuals, we’re looking for, quote, unquote, the way I look at it, the right person. A good fit. In every city and state where I’ve worked, in different programs that have embedded workers or other folks like that, it always comes down to, not what letters or degrees a person has after their name but it has always come down to, ‘They were the right person. Gosh, they just had such an impact because they just really got it.’ And that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.