The Draughtroom and Clubhouse Grille has announced that it’s been given until the end of October to leave the Diamond Run Mall.
“We were told we have until October 31st and then its over. ... Hard to hear that from the mall so what do you do when life gives you lemons — you make a vodka with lemonade and try to have the best 33 days you can have!” reads a post on the Draughtroom and Clubhouse Grille’s Facebook page, made Wednesday. The post thanks the people who supported the businesses for the past three-plus years.
Several other mall tenants have announced in recent days their plans to leave the mall on their own accord, or said they were given eviction notices. Many said they expect the mall will close. The mall’s owners, Zamias Services, have since confirmed that they plan to close the mall and develop it for another use, though confidentiality agreements allow them to say little else.
Attempts to reach Jeffery Cassarino, The Draughtroom’s owner, on Wednesday weren’t successful.
Last week, two businesses at the mall were given eviction notices while a third was told the Community Room she used for fitness classes would be closing.
Another business, a music store, said it plans to leave in October for a new location. Employees at Old Navy have told customers they plan to leave the mall by October’s end, while company’s corporate spokespeople have said the mall store will close by the end of this year.
Some shops may find new homes in the downtown. Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Steve Peters told the Herald earlier this week he plans to visit shops at the mall with information about their downtown options.
