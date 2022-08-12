CASTLETON — The Sand Hill Road housing project has been approved by town regulators, but without being allowed to include memory care it’s not clear what will happen next.
“At this time, we have approval for a 99-unit building on the site, and that’s great,” said Zak Hale, partner and chief financial officer of Hale Resources LLC. “But we did get conditions with that approval, and we’re working through those right now. We’re not allowed to do memory care. At this point in time, we haven’t really made a decision on whether the project can move forward or not. We have some meetings next week to determine that.”
The project is backed by Dousevicz Inc., said Hale, a company that owns a number of independent- and assisted-living facilities in Vermont. This project would look extremely similar in design to one in Berlin. Hale said using similar plans helps keep costs down.
The project was proposed in 2018 and has drawn a fair amount of opposition from people on Sand Hill Road. The project is slated for land owned by the town, given to it by Castleton University for economic development.
Those opposed to the project say it’s far too big for the location and will have a negative impact on the character of the neighborhood. Developers claim it will alleviate a lack of good housing stock impacting the region.
The Development Review Board has held a number of meetings on the project, the last being July 26 where, after a deliberative session, it voted 3-1 with one member abstaining to approve the project with conditions.
According to DRB minutes, DRB members. Laura Sargent, Mike Holden and Patrick Keller voted “yes,” Daniel Forcier voted “no,” and DRB chair Don Wood abstained.
Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal said Friday he planned to have a copy of the decision posted to the town’s website in the near future.
According to a copy of the decision, supplied to the Herald by Rosenthal, the facility was being looked at by the DRB as a multi-family dwelling. Most of the application satisfied the town’s standards for such dwellings, with one element being that each unit have the ability to do its own cooking within the unit. This wouldn’t have been the case for the memory-care portion, which, per the decision, makes it more of a nursing home. Nursing homes are allowed in that zone under certain conditions, but they can’t have more than 30 people, which this project would have.
The DRB’s decision also called for 20 additional paved parking spaces to be added to the proposed 62. Likewise, a walking trail for recreation has to be added to the property, since the Sand Hill neighborhood isn’t entirely walkable. Another condition of the permit requires the developer to take out a bond to cover any impact on the town’s water and wastewater system, and to install a sludge grinder for wastewater. The permit also calls for a number of landscaping and traffic control items.
