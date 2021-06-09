PAWLET — A long-standing zoning dispute between the owner of a firearms school — one the Environmental Court ordered shut down — his neighbors, and the town government, continues.
At 7 p.m. Thursday the Development Review Board will hold a hearing to listen to an appeal filed against Permit #2021-06. The permit was granted to Daniel Banyai, owner of 541 Briar Hill Road, who wants to build a 30-foot by 20-foot storage building. Appealing the permit is adjacent landowner, and member of the Select Board, Rich Hulett. The meeting is being held via Zoom with login information available on the town’s website.
The purpose of the proposed shed isn’t made clear in the zoning documents.
In April, Merrill Bent, the town’s attorney, filed a motion asking the state Environmental Court to hold Banyai in contempt of a March 6 court order directing Banyai to stop operating the firearms school, remove the buildings associated with it, and to pay the town $46,000 in fees. Bent wrote that Banyai had done nothing to comply with court orders and requested it schedule a contempt hearing.
According to court documents, Banyai opened a firearms school on his property in 2017. The town has said he didn’t have the necessary permits to do this. The situation eventually garnered statewide and national media attention, with residents of Pawlet telling the New York Times that Banyai’s behavior has made them feel unsafe.
Jessica Van Oort, Select Board member and chair of the Planning Commission, said Tuesday that on May 25 she received an email from Select Board Chair Michael Beecher telling her that Banyai had been recording video at Gary Baierlein's shop, and the home of Mark Frost. He asked her to let him know if he goes to any other commissioners homes, and that he’d informed Bent of this so she could contact State Police.
Van Oort said she has not seen Banyai near her home, nor has she heard from other town officials about him beside Beecher’s email.
Baierlein and Frost are members of the Planning Commission. Baierlein is also on the Development Review Board. Neither have returned calls for comment. Beecher has likewise not returned calls.
Sgt. Doug Norton, acting station commander at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, said Tuesday that police did hear a report from the town about Banyai. Norton said he spoke to Banyai at some point within the past few weeks about this.
“He told me he was filming in the community,” said Norton. “Based on the information we have, we did not believe a crime had occurred.”
He said police are aware of tensions within the community.
Hulett’s appeal makes four points. One, that Banyai’s claim that his property has 261 feet of road frontage is false, and that he’s required to have a 50-foot right of way when he’s only got a 30-foot right of way. Two, that there’s been no confirmation of Banyai’s plot plan. Three, that the plans Banyai has submitted don’t meet the town’s zoning bylaw requirements, and four, that it’s not clear what the accessory building is for.
“Considering the principal use is an established two bedroom living quarters with conveyed wastewater treatment plan and site … there should be no further need for any sleeping/living quarters/wastewater demand UNLESS the accessory use building is in actuality a thinly veiled attempt to MAINTAIN a presently established ‘school’ building,” Hulett’s appeal states. “The State of Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division decision of March 5, 2021, called for removal of this structure.”
Banyai declined to comment on Wednesday.
