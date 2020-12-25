A woman from Alpharetta, Georgia, is facing three felony charges after police said her negligent driving caused a crash on Route 4 in Killington that killed three people in December 2015, but the truck driver stopped coming to court in 2018.
This week, she was returned to Rutland criminal court.
Lashawn Jones, 46, of Georgia, pleaded not guilty in June 2016 in Rutland to three felony counts of grossly negligent driving with death resulting.
When Jones first appeared in court, she was represented by attorney Matthew Hart who filed a motion in April 2017 requesting that Jones not be required to attend her next court appearance in person.
The next event in the court record was a hearing in February 2018. Because Jones did not appear, a warrant was set at $50,000.
Rose Kennedy, Rutland County state's attorney, said in an email that Jones was returned to Vermont on Dec. 19 after being taken into custody in Louisiana. Kennedy said she didn't know the details of what brought Jones to the attention of law-enforcement officers in Louisiana but said Jones' current attorney, Mary Kay Lanthier, told the court it was because of a motor-vehicle stop.
Court records said Lanthier told Judge Kirstin Schoonover on Monday that her client didn't know she was the subject of a pending warrant. Lanthier said Hart withdrew from the case in 2018.
Schoonover is a Washington County judge, but many Vermont cases have been heard remotely in recent months to reduce the number of people in any given courtroom.
Although the docket sheet in the case lists Jones address as Georgia, Lanthier said Jones lives in Louisiana now, and Jones learned about the warrant after a November traffic stop.
After Jones waived extradition to Vermont, she was picked up in Louisiana by deputies from the Rutland County Sheriff's Department who are now quarantining, according to Kennedy.
Lanthier asked the $50,000 bail be reduced but Kennedy pointed out that three people died in the incident for which Jones has been charged.
Schoonover noted Jones’ lack of ties to Vermont, the length of time since the warrant had been issued and the serious nature of the charges before ruling the $50,000 bail would stay in place.
Also, Jones was ordered not to drive a commercial vehicle.
A police affidavit from 2016 said Jones was driving an International 18-wheel tractor-trailer on Dec. 29. 2015, in hazardous operating conditions. There had been an overnight snowfall and ongoing freezing drizzle that created icy patches, police said.
At about 2:15 p.m. Dec. 29, 2015, Jones veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into a 2009 Cadillac Escalade near Shady Knoll on Route 4, police said.
Five members of the Malarczyk family of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, along with a family friend from Poland were traveling toward Killington Ski Resort when the crash happened.
Husband and wife Ryszard Malarczyk, 51, and Anita Malarczyk, 50, along with their friend, Jaroslaw Karczewski, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Malarczyks' three children who were riding in the back Natalie Malarczyk, 16, Peter Malarczyk, 20, and Monica Malarczyk, 22, were severely injured but survived the crash.
Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery, who was one of the first on the scene, said because of the fatalities and the number of people injured, this was one of the biggest crashes on the mountain that he has seen.
Montgomery said on Thursday that it's emotionally difficult to process the crash because of the number of dead and injured.
“That was an overall really tragic event, beyond words. I certainly feel for the families of all involved, especially during the holiday times which makes it even more difficult, missing loved ones who should be celebrating there with you,” he said.
Lanthier could not be reached on Thursday.
Kennedy declined to comment except to say her office wants to resume the prosecution.
A status conference in the case has been scheduled for Jan. 22.
If Jones is convicted of the charges, she could be sentenced to up to up to 15 years in jail for each count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.